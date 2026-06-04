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Erie County confirms first measles case since 2018, public exposed twice in May

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT
John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital — now Golisano Children's Hospital — in 2019.
Wikimedia Commons
John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital — now Golisano Children's Hospital — in 2019.

A resident of Erie County has tested positive for measles, the Department of Health announced Thursday, the first such case in the county since 2018.

The individual had recently traveled to a country where measles cases are endemic, meaning the infection has been spreading in that country for a year or more, Erie County Department of Health said in a press release.

The infection was confirmed Wednesday, and county officials said possible exposures to the public might have occurred May 24 and May 28 at the following times/locations:

- Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department on May 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

- 1021 Broadway in Buffalo — a building that includes Jericho Road Community Health Center, the USPS Broadway branch and other businesses — on May 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

- Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department on May 28 between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The DOH said individuals are considered protected or immune if they were born before 1957, or have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or have had measles, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

Individuals who potentially were exposed are asked to monitor their health and contact their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms such as fever, cough, pink and watery eyes or runny nose followed by appearance of a rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as a early as seven days and as late as 21 days.
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