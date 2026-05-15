Poloncarz announces veto of youth hunting law opt-in

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, for the second time, is vetoing a local law that would let Erie County opt into state legislation which lowers the age for hunters to use guns to hunt deer.

Under the state law, which requires counties to opt in individually, hunters as young as 12 years old could use firearms to hunt deer, under adult supervision.

“There are responsible hunters and family members in our community. I certainly understand their issues. But coming from a family that hunts - my father hunted, my brother hunts, one of his sons hunts, my grandparents hunt - it's not something that I feel is appropriate for 12- and 13-year-olds, because of the chance of them accidentally dying during a hunt, and that is why I veto it,” explained Poloncarz in a video message released Friday afternoon.

Young hunters are allowed to pursue smaller game such as rabbits. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation statistics show that since New York State lowered the youth deer hunting law to 12 and 13 years old, there have been no fatalities among children while deer hunting with guns.

Supporters of the law, including speakers who appeared at the county executive’s public hearing on the issue earlier in the week, argue that training has been adequate and hunters are responsible in the field.

Legislator Lindsay Lorigo / Facebook Statement by Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo, responding to County Executive Poloncarz's veto, May 15, 2026.

Poloncarz does not dispute the statistics. But despite the clean safety record in New York State, he says it hasn't been the same with youth and hunting with guns elsewhere.

“In other states, there have been. Nine, 10, and 11-year-olds have died since 2020. And unfortunately, just last September in Iowa, a 17-year-old was killed while out squirrel hunting. I've read too many child fatality reports to potentially sign this law and then have a child die because of the passage of this law,” he said.

The Erie County Legislature first passed the opt-in in 2021, only for Poloncarz to issue a veto. When passing it a second time April 30 of this year, legislators in support of the proposal noted they have enough votes to override the veto.

Legislature Minority Leader Lindsay Lorigo, in a written statement, suggests the veto is not based on facts, data, or the state's safety record, but is instead "fearmongering and political posturing" by the county executive.

"Parents deserve the right to make decisions for their children," she wrote. "This veto now returns to the Legislature for reconsideration. I hope every legislator who voted yes the first time stands by their vote so we can override this unnecessary veto."

The Legislature holds committee meetings next week. Their next scheduled legislative session is May 28.

“The legislature has an opportunity to override my veto, and they may do that. And if they do it, that's their constitutional right, and I respect that decision,” Poloncarz said in his message. “But if they do that, and a child dies in the future, my conscience will be clean that I did everything possible to potentially prevent that death.”