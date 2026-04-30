Erie County lawmakers vote, again, in favor of youth hunting law

By a seven-to-three vote with one absence, members of the Erie County Legislature have passed a local law which would allow hunters as young as 12 years old to use a gun or crossbow to hunt deer, with adult supervision. Now the question is whether it will be overturned a second time.

New York State allows this but each county must pass a local law to opt in. Erie County, to date, has not done so. Legislators voted in 2021 to opt in but that was halted by a veto from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who cited gun safety concerns for his decision.

Legislators who voted Thursday in favor of a local law believe this time, they’ve got the momentum to make it stick.

“This was coming. The first time around, it failed, but the proof's in the pudding,” said Frank Todaro, who represents the 8th Legislative District. “The report came out from the DEC. Parents’ voices were very, very loud this time around. They didn't want to see this mistake happen again, and we got the majority vote today, so we're excited about it. My son will be excited as well.”

Supporters point to a report by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which states there have been no incidents of gun accidents or violence involving 12- and 13-year-old hunters since the state lowered the age to allow them to hunt big game with firearms or crossbows.

Legislator Lindsay Lorigo, who says she used to hunt, would feel comfortable allowing her child to hunt as well. She believes it should be up to parents to make the choice for their own children. She also says aspiring hunters must first go through a rigorous process to gain permission.

“Having been through this process, I know the education is intense. You have to pass the test, get the license, you have to go to all the education and training courses,” Lorigo said. “I think any hunter out there can tell you just how involved that process is.”

Legislators anticipate Poloncarz will again veto the measure. Poloncarz has stated recently that any legislation that comes to his desk would meet the same fate. In response to a message by BTPM asking for confirmation of his intentions, a spokesperson replied: “There is a required public hearing coming up on this, so the County Executive will make his intention clear after hearing that public input.”

If Poloncarz does ultimately issue another veto, legislators suggest they’ve got the votes to override it.

“It will require a super majority. I do expect and hope that we can keep the momentum moving along to get that passed and then get this on the referendum for a vote,” Todaro said.