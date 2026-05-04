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Flynn endorsed by Tonawanda Democratic Committee to replace town supervisor

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:26 AM EDT
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn
Mike Desmond
/
WBFO News
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

John Flynn, the former Erie County District Attorney, will appear on November's special election ballot for Tonawanda town supervisor as the Democratic candidate.

The Tonawanda Town Democratic Committee made that decision during a meeting over the weekend. It was "unanimous" and "without opposition," according to committee chair John Crangle.

The special election is taking place in November for the final year of Supervisor Joe Emminger's term, after Emminger announced he is leaving office early in mid-May.

An interim supervisor still needs to be appointed to serve for the rest of 2026, a decision that will be made by Tonawanda Town Board vote following Emminger's formal resignation. Councilmembers, who are all Democrats, are likely to vote for Flynn to be that interim successor.
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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
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