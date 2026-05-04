Flynn endorsed by Tonawanda Democratic Committee to replace town supervisor

John Flynn, the former Erie County District Attorney, will appear on November's special election ballot for Tonawanda town supervisor as the Democratic candidate.

The Tonawanda Town Democratic Committee made that decision during a meeting over the weekend. It was "unanimous" and "without opposition," according to committee chair John Crangle.

The special election is taking place in November for the final year of Supervisor Joe Emminger's term, after Emminger announced he is leaving office early in mid-May.

An interim supervisor still needs to be appointed to serve for the rest of 2026, a decision that will be made by Tonawanda Town Board vote following Emminger's formal resignation. Councilmembers, who are all Democrats, are likely to vote for Flynn to be that interim successor.