Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger stepping down, special election in November

The Town of Tonawanda announced Wednesday that Supervisor Joseph Emminger will be stepping down in May after holding the post for more than a decade.

"It has been a privilege to serve my hometown, the town I grew up in and the town where my wife and I decided decades ago to raise our children in," Emminger said in a press release. "A solid foundation has been laid during my time as supervisor, which is why, after giving it much thought, I think now is the right time to step aside, making way for the next generation of leaders in the Town."

Emminger held the position for 10 years and three months after serving as a Town Councilman from 2005-15. He also held the position of deputy supervisor from 2008-15 and was elected supervisor in 2015, 2019 and 2023.

The Town of Tonawanda Town Board will appoint an interim supervisor to hold the position through 2026, and a special election will be held in November 2026 to complete Emminger's term, which expires at the end of 2027.

Emminger is a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School and Canisius University.