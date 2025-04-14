Foundation starts groundwork for funding of 5/14 memorial

Buffalo’s 5/14 memorial is one step closer to becoming reality after Monday’s inaugural meeting of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation Board.

The foundation contains many of the same members from the 5/14 Memorial Committee who helped choose a design last year. They were appointed by the city and state in that capacity, but the foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization.

Getting the memorial completed to victims of the 2022 mass shooting is the group’s singular priority for now, foundation member Reverend Mark Blue said.

“All things are possible, but right now, the most important thing will be the erection of the monument, getting that going, and dealing with programs that will help the community in that way,” he said.

Being a nonprofit foundation will allow the group to take in donations to help build the monument, Blue said.

The foundation is in the process of getting registered as a tax-exempt nonprofit, but member Steve Carmina said there should be plenty time to make sure everything is handled properly before the next planning stages begin.

"My guess is that those consultants aren't going to be on board for, you know, three or four months," he said. "So, we have time to do it and do it right, but I just want to make sure that, you know, we have our eye on that ball."

The group anticipates that achieving 501(c)(3) nonprofit status would also help secure more funding, since donors would additionally be able to write off donations on taxes.