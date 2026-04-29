Buffalo residents sound off on tax hike at Buffalo Common Council budget hearing

The Buffalo Common Council's public hearing on Mayor Sean Ryan's proposed 2026-27 budget didn't have a robust turnout, but there was by no means a shortage of commentary or criticism. Residents from nearly every district gave their opinions about what they hope their council member would uphold, strike down or amend in the budget.

Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said the public comments she heard Tuesday evening were in line with conversations she has had with constituents in the Ellicott District, which she represents.

"I think it just confirmed a lot of the concerns that I have already as a council member, and frankly, that my colleagues do as well," she said.

The Common Council has until May 27 to vote whether to pass the budget. Those critical of the proposals urged the council to strike down most, if not the entirety, of the budget. North District Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek explained the process is more complex than some residents understand.

"I think people think that we can just vote no and it'll go away, and they don't realize that it's amendments and that we have to go through that budget line by line by line," he said.

While many concerns were raised and some support was expressed, certain parts of the budget garnered more talking points — and calls to action — than others.

Property tax hikes

The main talking point — perhaps to no surprise — was Ryan's proposed 25% property tax levy increase. While the proposal gained some support, an overwhelming number of residents at the hearing pleaded for the Common Council to strike it down.

One North District resident called the proposal a "travesty" and said the effects of higher property taxes could be devastating to the city.

"Homeowners will lose their homes. Renters will lose their homes for, certainly, no landlord is simply going to accept that increase. No, they'll just raise their rents," she said.

Masten District resident and political activist India Walton proposed an incremental tax increase five years ago during her campaign for Buffalo mayor. She said at the Common Council session the sudden tax increase as proposed in the current budget will prove detrimental, especially among demographics where wages are among the lowest and poverty rates the highest.

"Let's be real about it, the people that it's going to impact the most and the worst are people that look like me — Black people, specifically Black women, that's worked our behinds off to make sure that we've created a future for our families," she said.

According to 2024 American Community Survey five-year estimates, nearly a third of Buffalo's Black population lives below the poverty rate, compared to just under 20 percent of the city's white residents.

"Mayor Sean Ryan has said a lot about helping Black homeowners get more homes," said University District resident Ka'Lea Griffin. "Black homeowners, who already cannot afford their homes and are struggling, are getting asked to put up more, to get second jobs."

But not all guests were opposed to the tax increases. One Ellicott District resident said he supported both the tax levy increase and the city's sale of parking garages.

"I support these measures of concept because I believe in an honest budget that adapts the structure of economics used by nearly every other major U.S. city," he said, while cautioning that the measures were "quick fixes" and that structural reform is necessary if taxpayers are asked to make more sacrifices.

Barbara Carr, another Ellicott District resident and retired executive director of the SPCA, expressed full support of the budget, stating that property tax increases will help create a more balanced budget.

"I especially urge the passage of the budget, given the administration's focus on dramatically increasing enrollment in the STAR property tax exemption that will mitigate the effects of increased taxes on city residents," she said.

Impact on local businesses

Like homeowners, business owners also expressed concerns about some of the budget proposals, including the property tax levies. Several owners and representatives of local small businesses discussed the trickle-down effect the budget, if passed, could have on both their operations and their customers.

"If you guys are going to pass this 25% increased budget, just be aware that you are affecting a lot of people in the city of Buffalo, that they're just going to keep passing the amount of money down to the next person," said Adel Munassar, president of the Arab American Business Association of Western New York.

"If this proposal passes, it's going to affect the prices, obviously," said a representative of Double Apple, an independent grocer on Buffalo's East Side. He said higher tax rates would also impact the company's community impact in supporting foundations and block clubs.

Robert Dipasquale, owner of ABC Hardware and Rental, also spoke about how the mayor's proposals are impacting the ability of businesses like his own to support their communities.

"You got to stop this guy from increasing their taxes and their expenses, because it's killing small business," he said. "I'm struggling. I can't raise prices anymore."

Law Enforcement

Another source of spirited discussion during Tuesday's meeting was the Common Council's confirmation of Erika Shields as the new commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department in a 5-4 vote.

In terms of the budget, several residents sounded off about a raise in Shields' starting salary from $175,000 to $250,000. One North District resident said it was "not a fiscally responsible move" by way of a city with a multi-million-dollar deficit.

"How many residents of this city, your constituents, make that much in a year? It was an unconscionable move," she said.

"I oppose the increase to the police commissioner's salary in particular, and I'm disappointed that Erica Shields was approved today," said Masten District resident Hannah Krull.

In addition to its new commissioner, the Buffalo Police Department also drew scrutiny for overtime pay for officers and misconduct lawsuits.

"We do not reward bad behavior by and running up expenses on taxpayers from overtime, from misconduct lawsuits, with more resources," Krull said.

"No matter what, we're going to continue to pay out on these lawsuits, it's all going to stem from misconduct, and all that's going to happen is we're going to watch the theatrical finger pointing, and I'm kind of tired of that," said University District resident Ashley Brunner.

