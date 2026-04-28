Erika Shields confirmed as Buffalo Police Commissioner following Council vote

The Buffalo Common Council has voted to confirm Mayor Sean Ryan's selection, Erika Shields, as the new Buffalo Police Commissioner.

In a 5-4 vote Tuesday, the council approved Shields becoming the first female police commissioner in the city's history. The "no" votes came from Chris Scanlon, Zeneta Everhart, Joe Golombek, and Leah Halton-Pope.

"I want to support another woman, but we don't get in positions, and we don't just support people because they're women," said Halton-Pope in her dissenting vote. "We don't get in positions and support them because of ethnicity. We get into positions and we support individuals because they're the best for the position. And while I do have some serious concerns about the salary and where funding is is purportedly coming from, my biggest concern is what's in the best interest of the residents that I serve."

Niagara District Councilmember David Rivera, a former Buffalo police officer, voted to confirm Shields.

"[Shields] brings experience, she talked about training, she talked about working with police unions. No, she doesn't know all the answers to the union problems. I don't think any commissioner for that matter," said Rivera. "We have a bargaining unit, we have a contract, we have state law that we have to adhere to. And guess what? She has to adhere to those state laws as well, and so I'm looking forward to working with this commissioner.

Shields was announced as Ryan's pick in April following a four-month, nationwide search. Shields previously served in a similar capacity in both Atlanta and Louisville.

Her first day will be May 4.