Ryan tabs Erika Shields as new Buffalo Police Commissioner

Erika Shields, a former police chief in Louisville and Atlanta, has been named Buffalo Police Commissioner, Mayor Sean Ryan announced Monday.

"Erika Shields is a proven leader with decades of experience guiding large departments through complex challenges," Ryan said in a press release announcing the appointment.

Shields is expected to assume the role in May following confirmation by the Buffalo Common Council.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the City of Buffalo," Shields said in the release. "Public safety requires a holistic approach grounded in accountability, strong partnerships, and a commitment to doing the job the right way."

Former Chief of Detectives Craig Macy held the title of Acting Commissioner for the past four months, following the retirement of Alphonso Wright.

This article will be updated following a 10 a.m. press conference.