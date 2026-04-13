Buffalo bishop backs Pope Leo following president’s critical words

Bishop Michael Fisher, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, has issued a statement defending Pope Leo XIV’s position, following harsh words issued Sunday by President Donald Trump criticizing the pontiff’s recent statements against war.

It reads: “The Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, rightly invokes the Gospel of Jesus Christ in calling for an end to the war with Iran and the suffering it has inflicted on so many innocent civilians—children, the elderly, and the most vulnerable—while perpetuating hatred and division that only serve to fuel generational conflict. With Pope Leo, I urge all who have the ability to bring about peace to come together and make it so. This is not about politics but the very cause of humanity and our obligation to seek understanding, reconciliation, and pursue those mutual interests that bind us to one another, regardless of ethnic, racial or geographic divisions.”



Pope Leo, who is currently on an 11-day apostolic journey to several African nations, spoke Monday to reporters about his call for peace amid current global conflicts.

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among states to find just solutions to problems," he said. "Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there's a better way."

President Trump, over the weekend, posted messages on his Truth social media account accusing Pope Leo of being “weak on crime” and ineffective on foreign policy. He also posted an AI-generated image portraying himself as a Christ figure touching a bed-ridden man with his illuminate hand. That image was later removed.

Trump’s posts also drew reaction from Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who issued his own statement online: “I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father. Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”