Emminger’s early exit jumpstarts Tonawanda supervisor race with party vetting

Candidates are floating their names as a possible replacement for Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger, who is retiring from office before his term is up. It’s a process that will largely play out within the Democratic Party’s local committee.

Those who have emerged for appointment and special election ballot spot for Tonawanda town supervisor include Councilwoman Jill O’Malley and former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Both tell BTPM NPR that an opening for supervisor was not on their radar for 2026, but knew Emminger was term limited at the end of 2027. Flynn said he was already considering a run, but the announcement has sped things up.

“Joe [Emminger] made his decision, I spoke with [Town Democratic Chair] John Crangle again and told him that, 'yes, I'm definitely interested in it,'" said Flynn. "And whatever process you employ here, I will obviously be a part of, and just let me know.”

Flynn believes he’s well qualified for the position. Before serving as Erie County DA from 2017 until 2024, he had been a town councilman, town judge and town attorney. Public safety is a big pitch from Flynn, as is finances in an era of rising inflation.

“You do your best obviously to keep costs down and taxes down," he said. "So when when you see the proposals for 25% tax increases, and you see other communities with double digit tax increases, well you know that hasn't happened in Tonawanda, that can't happen in Tonawanda and that never will happen in Tonawanda.”

Councilwoman Jill O’Malley said she’s told local Democratic Party Chair John Crangle that she’s willing to step up to fill the supervisor vacancy. She’s been on the town board since 2021, and was previously the Ken-Ton School Board president.

“I am very happy with my work in the town of Tonawanda, and I do trust the process," said O'Malley. "So it's more of an offering of if that that call is needed, that I would be available.”

Once Emminger officially steps down in May, the town board will appoint a supervisor for 2026, with a special election for the following year this November.

“We want a seamless transition for the next supervisor," said O'Malley. "There's obviously a lot of small things, and the next supervisor will be coming in at a time we'll be starting our budget process, and we are finishing up contract negotiations with the police."

The path to incumbency without full voter participation is nothing new in local politics. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown resigned early giving Council President Chris Scanlon incumbency, State Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes announced her retirement after primary deadline and Flynn himself left the DA’s post early which gave current DA Mike Keane incumbency.

"It's on the ballot this year. So there's no games in that at all," Flynn said, also noting Keane had collected ballot petitions before his decision to step away early. "So the voters will have a decision to make in November here. But you know, as far as when [Emminger] decided to leave, obviously I wasn't privy to that."

O’Malley said since elected town board members will be making the decision, the process is as fair as possible to constituents.

“We still, as elected representatives to the community, have a responsibility to make sure that the person being selected is somebody that can do the job," she said. "Although I wouldn't say any of us were elected initially to, let's say, decide the replacement for the supervisor, that's where we're at.”

The town board and Democratic committee will continue interviewing supervisor candidates for several weeks, until an interim selection sometime in May.