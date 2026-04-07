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AG releases security camera footage of fatal pedestrian crash involving off-duty Sheriff's deputy

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
New York Attorney General's Office

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released two video clips from security cameras Tuesday, which capture the Jan. 9 crash that killed 82-year-old Carl Slone.

The driver, an off-duty deputy of the Erie County Sheriff's Office driving his personal vehicle, is shown pulling out of a parking lot around 74 Elmwood Ave. at approximately 3:17 p.m. on Jan. 9 in a pickup truck. The videos show the driver making a left turn onto Elmwood, just south of Allen St., while Slone crosses Elmwood in the middle of the block.

The driver immediately stops after striking Slone, who was transported to ECMC and died the following morning.

The AG's investigation remains ongoing and the release of the footage is not an expression of whether any charges are forthcoming.

You can watch the videos below. Viewers are warned that the footage may be disturbing to some, and that discretion is strongly advised.
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