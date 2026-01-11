© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Buffalo involves off-duty law enforcer, Buffalo Police say

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published January 11, 2026 at 9:48 AM EST
Stock photo of a police vehicle
Photo by Pixabay
/
File

Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and an off-duty peace officer for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday afternoon at 74 Elmwood. The pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, was taken to ECMC, where he died early Saturday morning.

Police say the off-duty officer was using his personal vehicle and is cooperating with investigators. Because a member of law enforcement is involved, the State Attorney General’s Office has been notified.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff