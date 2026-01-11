Fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Buffalo involves off-duty law enforcer, Buffalo Police say

Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and an off-duty peace officer for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday afternoon at 74 Elmwood. The pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, was taken to ECMC, where he died early Saturday morning.

Police say the off-duty officer was using his personal vehicle and is cooperating with investigators. Because a member of law enforcement is involved, the State Attorney General’s Office has been notified.