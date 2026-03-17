US, Canada border communities gear up for FIFA festivities

As two of the most popular and diverse North American cities get ready to host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the excitement and festivities are trickling down to the United States and Canadian borders, including locally. Both Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Niagara Falls, New York are looking to capitalize on the increase in travelers the international games will bring to the area.

With North American destinations like Toronto and New York/New Jersey set to host games beginning June 11, border communities are preparing to lure fans with curated light shows, team visits, watch parties and a dedicated FIFA fan zone.

Niagara Falls, Ontario, an international tourist hotspot, marked the one-year countdown to the first game with the installation of an official FIFA countdown clock, unveiled overlooking the falls last June. That was merely a preview of the FIFA experience, as Niagara Parks Commission CEO David Adames revealed plans for the Ontario city to host a fan zone which aims to attract Toronto visitors, cross-border travelers and local soccer enthusiasts.

Adames shared some of the commission’s plans: “We’ll have an expansive licensed covered patio, a mobile outdoor kitchen, outdoor bars and green space with themed activities and programming for families. A very active area, not only showing the matches throughout the six weeks of the World Cup but also offering entertainment and other interactive activities in between.”

Located in front of Queen Victoria Place at the intersection of Murray Street and Niagara Parkway, visitors will have views of the American and Horseshoe falls. Large screens will be erected for game viewing from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day of the tournament.

The parks commission is also taking the opportunity to collaborate with the City of Toronto to ensure visitors have access to transit.

“We’re also working with Metrolinx, provider of GO Transit rail and bus service from Toronto to Niagara Falls and Niagara Parks,” Adames said. “The WEGO visitor transportation system picks up passengers arriving via GO Transit at the Niagara Falls train and bus stations.”

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR FIFA fan and community driven events are just as important as the actual games, according to the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, who addressed soccer fans at a FIFA community event earlier this month.

Along with city collaboration, Adames said he has been in contact with Destination Ontario and FIFA to coordinate invitations and accommodations for competing teams. Based on game schedules, teams may appear at the falls, giving fans the opportunity to see them in person and adding another draw to the border city, which Adames said is expecting a five to ten percent increase in tourism.

“We’ll be inviting teams down to Niagara Parks and Niagara Falls, depending on their schedules,” Adames said. “We figure that between games, family members and other visiting fans will want to come down and see the falls while they’re in Toronto and possibly New York. Often, New York and Toronto are both gateways to Niagara Falls.”

With two countries bordering the attraction, there have been many joint initiatives involving the U.S. and Canadian sides of the falls, including the longstanding binational Niagara Falls Illumination Board. Bringing light shows to Niagara Falls since 1925, the group consists of the City of Niagara Falls, New York; New York State Parks; and the New York Power Authority, along with Ontario’s City of Niagara Falls, Niagara Parks and Ontario Power Generation.

According to Adames, the board has special FIFA plans as well.

“During the FIFA World Cup, we will watch which matches are on and then look at special illuminations each night based on the colors of the teams playing that day. If we are able to host teams at Niagara Parks, we will light the falls in their colors,” Adames said.

An already popular tourist destination, the unique light show is expected to create a festive atmosphere and give fans another reason to visit.

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Mayor Jim Diodati elaborated on the possibilities for the Southern Ontario city and his expectations for hosting the large event.

“We’re within a day’s drive of almost half the population of North America. When you think about the potential, it could be huge," he said. "We’ve never hosted something like this, and we know this will be the biggest World Cup in history. We already host 14 million people a year, but this will be a shorter period with far more visitors.”

Despite the numbers, Diodati said the city is ready to handle the influx after successfully managing years of increased tourism.

Across the water, Niagara Falls, New York mayor Robert Restaino, who is also preparing for the border celebrations, shared his view on the unity of the cities.

“I think those of us along the border have a different perspective on one another. It’s almost like another neighborhood,” Restaino said. “Our relationship with Niagara Falls, Ontario, has never wavered.”

In preparation, the City of Niagara Falls, New York, plans to host a finals festival and is bracing for increased travel, according to Restaino.

“The city has planned a finals event in the entertainment district on Old Falls Street, where we’ll have large screens and space for visitors, residents and guests to enjoy the games,” Restaino said.

The city is also in talks with the hospitality agency Destination Niagara in preparation for the event.

“They’re looking to support facilities across the city that want to host events,” Restaino said. “They’ve communicated with the hotel and motel association and are ready to help accommodate more guests and provide additional amenities.”

Usually accommodating between nine and ten million visitors annually, the city is taking steps to prepare for an expected spike in tourism.

With coordinated efforts on both sides of the falls, the event is expected to create a memorable experience for visitors during the world’s largest international sporting event.

