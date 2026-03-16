© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hochul announces start of Shea's expansion, including additional $5 million in state funding

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:49 PM EDT
Steve Cichon
/
BTPM NPR

Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Monday in part to announce the start of a near-$35 million expansion project at Shea's Buffalo Theatre — a project that now includes an additional $5 million in state funding.

In total, $18.5 million of the $34.6 million for the project is from the state. The expansion aims to create a revitalized theatre experience, including a new box office, expanded lobby and critical accessibility upgrades.

Local
RELATED: Shea's announces 2026-27 Broadway season
BTPM Staff

"Shea’s is the cornerstone of downtown Buffalo and the Theatre District and is one of New York State’s leading arts institutions," said Hochul during a press conference held on the theatre's stage. "By investing in this iconic venue, we’re investing in the future of Buffalo’s cultural and economic vitality by supporting hundreds of jobs, area shops and restaurants."

The press conference included renderings as well as a video virtual tour of the finished expansion, which was designed by Carmina Wood Design.

The $18.5 million in state funding includes $7.5 million from the New York Power Authority, a $5 million capital grant from the Council on the Arts, a $5 million capital grant through the Dormitory Authority, and a $1 million grant from Empire State Development's Regional Council Capital Fund.

ESD Public Affairs
ESD Public Affairs
ESD Public Affairs
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff