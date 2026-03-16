Hochul announces start of Shea's expansion, including additional $5 million in state funding

Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Monday in part to announce the start of a near-$35 million expansion project at Shea's Buffalo Theatre — a project that now includes an additional $5 million in state funding.

In total, $18.5 million of the $34.6 million for the project is from the state. The expansion aims to create a revitalized theatre experience, including a new box office, expanded lobby and critical accessibility upgrades.

"Shea’s is the cornerstone of downtown Buffalo and the Theatre District and is one of New York State’s leading arts institutions," said Hochul during a press conference held on the theatre's stage. "By investing in this iconic venue, we’re investing in the future of Buffalo’s cultural and economic vitality by supporting hundreds of jobs, area shops and restaurants."

The press conference included renderings as well as a video virtual tour of the finished expansion, which was designed by Carmina Wood Design.

The $18.5 million in state funding includes $7.5 million from the New York Power Authority, a $5 million capital grant from the Council on the Arts, a $5 million capital grant through the Dormitory Authority, and a $1 million grant from Empire State Development's Regional Council Capital Fund.

ESD Public Affairs

ESD Public Affairs