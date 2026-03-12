Shea's announces 2026-27 Broadway season

Alicia Keyes, the Von Trapp Family, and Harry Potter are all a part of it — Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced its 2026-27 Broadway season Thursday with seven shows.

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre will serve as the national tour launch site for the five-time Tony-winning show "Buena Vista Social Club" and will the the home base of a re-tech for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Both shows will spend a month in Buffalo getting the technical details for the shows down pat before the show opens.

The season starts in September with "Buena Vista Social Club," then Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 is Alicia Keys’ "Hells Kitchen."

"The Great Gatsby" is here in mid-November, and the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic “The Sound of Music” is at Shea's just before Christmas.

"Death Becomes Her" takes to the stage in February, and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" follows next March and April.

Three additional Broadway shows: "Beetlejuice," "Jersey Boys," and "Six" will also be featured at Shea’s as part of the Gallagher 2026-2027 Encore Series.

