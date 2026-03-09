AG office confirms investigation into Buffalo Police-involved shooting

The New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation announced Monday it has opened an investigation into the death of a 58-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Buffalo Police Department officer on March 5 on Minnesota Avenue.

An investigation by the Attorney General's office takes place any time there is an officer-involved shooting, Acting Commissioner Craig Macy said at his press conference last Friday, and he confirmed that three officers involved with the incident are on administrative leave.

The announcement from the Attorney General's office provided some added information on the events surrounding the shooting, including that officers forced entry into a bedroom of the residence and encountered the man allegedly holding a knife in each hand. It goes on to say at least one officer deployed a taser and that the man allegedly still held the knives when another officer shot him. It adds that two knives were recovered by officers on the scene.

At his press conference, Macy said the taser was ineffective in subduing the individual, which was followed by an officer shooting the man twice in the torso.

The incident began with what Macy said was a lower-level mental health call, which was answered by an American Medical Response crew. Buffalo Police were called when the man brandished the knives, according to Macy, and officers arrived on the scene.

Macy also said body cam footage will be made available to the public after the family of the individual has the opportunity to view it.