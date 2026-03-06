© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Man shot, killed by Buffalo Police late Thursday night

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:38 AM EST
Canva

What started as a mental health crisis turned into the shooting of a man by the Buffalo Police Department on Minnesota Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, the BPD confirmed.

According to BPD, E district officers responded to a call in the first block of Minnesota Avenue for a mental health emergency. A man on the scene then held three people at knifepoint, per the BPD, which led to one officer discharging his taser and another officer firing his weapon, which struck the man holding the knife.

The man was transported to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead.

A press conference to provide further information has been announced for 10:30 a.m. Friday. We will update this story as more information is made available.
