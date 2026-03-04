© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Community walk planned to honor Buffalo LGBTQ+ advocates

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:49 AM EST
Mickey Harmon (L) and Jordan Celotto (R) were found dead in their Allentown home on Tuesday. Buffalo police have a person of interest in custody at ECMC, who they say was armed with a knife when they responded to the couple's home.
One year after the slayings of Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto — two prominent voices in Buffalo's Allentown and LGBTQ+ communities — those same communities are making sure Harmon's and Celotto's voices are not forgotten.

A community walk will take place Wednesday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m. at the Allentown Association on College Street. From there, the walk will culminate at The Stonewall Nation: WNY LGBT History Mural on Allen Street. The mural hold significance, not just for its symbolism, but also because Harmon, alongside Ari Moore, created it in 2020.

Harmon and Celotto both were active members of the local arts scene, with Harmon co-owning an art shop on Allen Street.

Ryan Zunner

Bryan Chiclana was charged with two counts of second degree murder, and one count of first degree murder. He remains held without bail as his case continues to move through Erie County Supreme Court.
