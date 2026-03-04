Community walk planned to honor Buffalo LGBTQ+ advocates

One year after the slayings of Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto — two prominent voices in Buffalo's Allentown and LGBTQ+ communities — those same communities are making sure Harmon's and Celotto's voices are not forgotten.

A community walk will take place Wednesday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m. at the Allentown Association on College Street. From there, the walk will culminate at The Stonewall Nation: WNY LGBT History Mural on Allen Street. The mural hold significance, not just for its symbolism, but also because Harmon, alongside Ari Moore, created it in 2020.

Harmon and Celotto both were active members of the local arts scene, with Harmon co-owning an art shop on Allen Street.

Bryan Chiclana was charged with two counts of second degree murder, and one count of first degree murder. He remains held without bail as his case continues to move through Erie County Supreme Court.