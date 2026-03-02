© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Manhattan Cup Championship Preview: it's Canisius and St. Joe's for the second consecutive season

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jack Kreuzer
Published March 2, 2026 at 9:21 AM EST

High school playoff basketball continues in Western New York with the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association's championship game taking place at Canisius University. Here's a preview of Monday night's Manhattan Cup matchup.

(1) Canisius Crusaders vs (2) St. Joe's Marauders
8:00 PM at Canisius University (Koessler Athletic Center)

One of the longest standing rivalries in WNY will write another chapter in their Championship history. One year ago, it was Canisius who defeated St. Joe's in the title game, 51-49.

During the regular season, the home team won both meetings.

St. Joe's (17-6; 11-3 MMAA) won the first matchup, using an explosive second half to glide away from the Crusaders 54-42.

Canisius (19-6; 13-1 MMAA) took the second meeting, leading for most of the game on Delaware Avenue, but needed a buzzer-beating baseline jumper from Jack Cullinan to win it 54-53.

Both teams narrowly advanced to the title game this past weekend, with Canisius needing overtime to survive the fourth-seeded St. Mary's Lancers 47-44. St. Joe's sneaked past three seed Nichols with a 50-48 victory.

Spotlight Players:

(1) Canisius - Jack Cullinan (Senior Guard 6'4)
Season Stats: 11 PPG, 7 RPG, 4 APG
This season vs St. Joe's: 9 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG

(2) St. Joe's - JJ Shanklin (Sophomore Guard 6'0)
Season Stats: 16 PPG, 7 RPG, 4 APG
This season vs St. Joe's: 15 PPG, 7 RPG, 2 APG
Local WBFO News BTPM SportsLocal Stories
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer is BTPM's Associate Producer and Voice of 'Friday Night Lights'
