Fridays at 7pm (unless indicated otherwise)

Western New York Athletics has partnered with BTPM NPR to bring you in-depth coverage of WNY high school sports, featuring live broadcasts of the games, expert analysis, and stories that highlight the region's athletes, rivalries, and traditions.

Hosted weekly by BTPM NPR's Junior Multimedia Reporter Jack Kreuzer, former Hamburg High School Athletic Director PJ Cauley, and the experienced team at WNYA, you're invited to join the action every season! FNL has broadcast boys' football and boys' and girls' basketball games across WNY.

This spring, we're thrilled to feature the broadcast of a sport now growing across New York State — High School Girls Flag Football! Listen to BTPM NPR every Friday at 7pm to find out who will take home the W. New to Friday Night Lights, you can also watch it live on BTPM Create!

Spring 2025 Broadcast Schedule:

4/4...............Pioneer at Sweet Home

4/11.............Fredonia at Jamestown

4/18.............Depew at Medina (Boys Baseball, first pitch @ 7:05pm)

4/25.............Holland at Depew

5/2 ...............Williamsville South at Clarence

5/9................Williamsville East at Orchard Park