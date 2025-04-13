Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard' and serves as the play-by-play voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'

A Cheektowaga, NY native, Kreuzer is the play-by-play voice of the University at Buffalo's Women's Basketball and Soccer teams.

An alumnus of the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University, Kreuzer sings all over WNY with the Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble and has been seen in various local theater productions in Buffalo.