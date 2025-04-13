Jack KreuzerJunior Multimedia Reporter / Play-By-Play Voice
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard' and serves as the play-by-play voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
A Cheektowaga, NY native, Kreuzer is the play-by-play voice of the University at Buffalo's Women's Basketball and Soccer teams.
An alumnus of the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University, Kreuzer sings all over WNY with the Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble and has been seen in various local theater productions in Buffalo.
-
Clarence won a back-and-forth battle of FNL; the Bandits are back in the NLL Final; D’Youville Softball claims the ECC Title; the NHL Draft Lottery is tonight; and the Maple Leafs prepare for Florida in the second round.
-
The Toronto Maple Leafs are moving onto the second round; The Buffalo Bandits open the NLL Semifinal at home tonight; and we’ve got a high stakes battle of undefeated teams on Friday Night Lights.
-
The Battle of Ontario is heating up, with Ottawa extending the series last night; the Bandits prepare for the NLL Semifinal; and two UB Tennis teams are off to the NCAA Tournament.
-
We recap the Bills’ draft from over the weekend, plus a recap of the Bandits’ defensive victory over San Diego in the NLL quarterfinal; and we touch on how the Battle of Ontario isn’t over just yet.
-
The Bills draft Maxwell Hairston in the first round; the Maple Leafs take a 3-0 lead over Ottawa; and the Bandits host San Diego for the playoff opener tonight
-
The Maple Leafs doubled their lead over the Senators; The Bills prepare for the NFL Draft; Another familiar face is returning to coach at UB; plus an in depth chat on girl’s flag football with a local collegiate coach.
-
Medina baseball shines on FNL; UB has found their next Women’s Basketball Head Coach; the Sabres turn their attention to the offseason; the Bandits are set for the Postseason; and the Maple Leafs took game one in the Battle of Ontario.
-
The Sabres ended their season with a win; A beloved Buffalo Bills is making their return to WNY; the Bandits are on the road tomorrow; the Bisons battle in ‘Cuse; and the NHL playoffs begin tomorrow, with the Battle of Ontario set for Round One.
-
The Toronto Maple Leafs shutout the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 last night, claiming the Atlantic Division title; and the Bisons dropped game one of their six-game series in Syracuse.
-
Buffalo What? The Bandits claim the top seed in the NLL Playoffs; Fredonia pulled away on Friday Night Lights; Rory McIlroy completes the Grand Slam with an agonizing win at the Masters; the Sabres dropped a pair over the weekend; the Bison ended their homestand with a win; and the WNBA Draft is tonight!