More than 5 miles between reported drop-off point and where Shah Alam was found

As reactions and questions continue to surface over the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a visually impaired man who spent time in Border Patrol custody and was found dead Tuesday night, directions from the reported drop-off spot and where he was found place the two locations more than five miles apart.

Customs and Border Protection issued a statement acknowledging his drop off on Thursday, Feb. 19 at "a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address."

Per the Investigative Post, the coffee shop — a Tim Hortons in Black Rock — was about a mile from an old address where Shah Alam used to live.

Shah Alam, who was unable to speak English, according to Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's statement, was reported missing by his family. Buffalo Police officers, responding to a call, found his body at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 — five days after he was dropped off by Border Patrol.

