More than 5 miles between reported drop-off point and where Shah Alam was found

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST
A Tim Hortons building seen along Niagara Street looking north
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
The Tim Hortons location on Niagara Street in Black Rock.

As reactions and questions continue to surface over the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a visually impaired man who spent time in Border Patrol custody and was found dead Tuesday night, directions from the reported drop-off spot and where he was found place the two locations more than five miles apart.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, who had been the subject of a missing persons case, was found dead on Perry Street on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
Local
RELATED: Man missing after Border Patrol release found dead in Buffalo
BTPM Staff

A screenshot of Google Maps shows the 5.6-mile distance between Tim Hortons in Black Rock and Perry Street
Google Maps

Customs and Border Protection issued a statement acknowledging his drop off on Thursday, Feb. 19 at "a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address."

Per the Investigative Post, the coffee shop — a Tim Hortons in Black Rock — was about a mile from an old address where Shah Alam used to live.

Shah Alam, who was unable to speak English, according to Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's statement, was reported missing by his family. Buffalo Police officers, responding to a call, found his body at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 — five days after he was dropped off by Border Patrol.

This is a developing story, continue to check BTPM.org for more information as its gathered.
