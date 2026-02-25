© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Missing blind man found dead

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published February 25, 2026 at 2:31 PM EST
Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, who had been the subject of a missing persons case, was found dead on Perry Street on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, was found dead on Perry Street on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The man who had gone missing after a time in police custody and was then the subject of a missing persons investigation was found dead Tuesday night.

Buffalo Police have confirmed that Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, was found deceased when B district officers responded to a call in the first block of Perry Street shortly after 8:30 pm on Tuesday, February 25.

The Erie County Medical Examiner positively identified Shah Alam Wednesday morning, after which his family was notified.

Shah Alam went missing after being held in, and then released from, police custody. In a statement, the Buffalo Police Department says homicide detectives "are investigating the circumstances and timeframe of events leading up to his death, following his release from custody."
