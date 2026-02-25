© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo Bills offer virtual tour of new Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:52 AM EST
Those who can't wait until the fall to see inside the new Highmark Stadium can at least take a virtual look inside the future home of the Buffalo Bills.

The team provided a virtual tour of the new building, allowing users to go on a guided look of the stadium — or click on a desired section and see what the action will look like from that view.

Construction continues on the new venue, which is set to open when the team begins the 2026 NFL season. Work was halted earlier this month for nearly a week, when portions of the executive suites were vandalized by graffiti. The team and construction company have yet to publicly announce an end to the investigation.

A crew member works to install seating at the future Highmark Stadium, while others in the background water the stadium's new grass field and lay sod.
Brian Chojnacki

