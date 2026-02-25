Buffalo Bills offer virtual tour of new Highmark Stadium

Those who can't wait until the fall to see inside the new Highmark Stadium can at least take a virtual look inside the future home of the Buffalo Bills.

The team provided a virtual tour of the new building, allowing users to go on a guided look of the stadium — or click on a desired section and see what the action will look like from that view.

buffalobills.io-media.com/

Construction continues on the new venue, which is set to open when the team begins the 2026 NFL season. Work was halted earlier this month for nearly a week, when portions of the executive suites were vandalized by graffiti. The team and construction company have yet to publicly announce an end to the investigation.