Sources: Bills graffiti incident may be an inside job, $150k estimated in damages

Officials believe the latest vandalism at the new Buffalo Bills stadium was an inside job, with damage estimates reaching into the six figures.

Erie County Department of Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary explained to BTPM NPR Wednesday morning why officials suspect an inside job.

"Everybody has to go through a staff entry point that has a person there; it is not a free-for-all in and out, you have to swipe in and swipe out," he said.

"We are 99% sure it was an employee who did the vandalism."

The Gilbane-Turner construction team is working directly with the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Deputies have been on site taking pictures of the damage and interviewing employees.

"The investigation is still ongoing, employees are being interviewed, and I think we are coming up with a dollar figure for some of the damages to the permanent fixtures, but we think it is going to be north of $150,000," said Geary.

Officials say the vandalism cannot simply be cleaned. In many cases, spray-painted areas must be removed and replaced entirely.

"In some of the areas in the executive suites, high-end finishings with marble, slate counter tops and doors, there are concrete floors, which adds up," Geary added, "Where the spray paint is, it can't be finished or cleaned, so they will have to remove those appliances and put in new ones."

As of Wednesday afternoon, limited work has resumed at the site. The project is expected to be fully operational within 24 to 48 hours.

Retired Buffalo Police Captain and now security consultant Jeff Rinaldo called the incident disappointing.

"It’s very disheartening that someone would go in and attempt to damage and graffiti what will be a crown jewel for Western New York and the Bills in terms of a new stadium," he said.

Officials say the delay does not affect the project’s June 1 target completion date, with an absolute end goal of July 1.

