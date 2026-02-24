© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Borderland Festival announces 2026 lineup

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published February 24, 2026 at 10:53 AM EST
The logo for the 2026 Borderland Arts and Music Festival
BorderlandFestival.com

East Aurora's Borderland Music and Arts Festival made its big announcement Tuesday, releasing the list of artists who will take the stage at Knox Farm State Park on Sept. 18-20.

Indie icon Jack White, soulful rock group Alabama Shakes, and LA-based Lord Huron take the top billing, followed by other big names such as Pixies, The Head and the Heart, and growing folk singer/activist Jesse Welles.

Presale passes go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. and general admission goes on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

See the full lineup below, and be sure to tune into The Bridge at 8 p.m. tonight for a special hour of music featuring the bands and artists participating in Borderland 2026.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO NewsMusic NewsBTPM The Bridge Blog
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff