Borderland Festival announces 2026 lineup

East Aurora's Borderland Music and Arts Festival made its big announcement Tuesday, releasing the list of artists who will take the stage at Knox Farm State Park on Sept. 18-20.

Indie icon Jack White, soulful rock group Alabama Shakes, and LA-based Lord Huron take the top billing, followed by other big names such as Pixies, The Head and the Heart, and growing folk singer/activist Jesse Welles.

Presale passes go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. and general admission goes on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

See the full lineup below, and be sure to tune into The Bridge at 8 p.m. tonight for a special hour of music featuring the bands and artists participating in Borderland 2026.