Proposed NFTA Metro Rail extension gains federal environmental approval

The NFTA’s ongoing project to expand metro transit services has cleared a required federal review. The Federal Transit Administration issued a final environmental impact statement and record of decision for the NFTA’s three proposed options.

They analyzed an expansion of the Metro Rail line, a bus rapid transit line and a no build option. The agency concluded the rail extension satisfies the most needs in terms of economic and environmental impacts.

Also included in the decision was an analysis of ridership potential and fastest travel times, both being priorities laid out by the NFTA in documents submitted for review. The Federal Transit Administration also found the light rail option satisfying that need the most as well.

“Completing the final environmental impact statement marks a pivotal moment in bringing the project vision closer to reality,” said Kimberly Minkel, executive director, NFTA. “It’s an exciting step forward that will support economic growth and improve transportation for generations to come.”

The NFTA has held public meetings about the project, with residents expressing varied opinions. One at Sweet Home Middle School in August 2025 had 67 public speakers, with several expressing concern about disruption to homes and businesses during construction.

Environmental advocates and students at the University at Buffalo's North Campus, which would have a station, sounded their support. They believe the project would have a positive impact on the region's transportation options, and improve quality of life for UB students.

Several federal and local approvals remain for construction and funding of the proposed Metro Rail extension into Tonawanda and Amherst.