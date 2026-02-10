© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposed NFTA Metro Rail extension gains federal environmental approval

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST
The NFTA light rail metro line stopped at a station outside the Seneca One Tower.
Michael Loss
/
BTPM NPR
The NFTA light rail metro line stopped at a station outside the Seneca One Tower.

The NFTA’s ongoing project to expand metro transit services has cleared a required federal review. The Federal Transit Administration issued a final environmental impact statement and record of decision for the NFTA’s three proposed options.

They analyzed an expansion of the Metro Rail line, a bus rapid transit line and a no build option. The agency concluded the rail extension satisfies the most needs in terms of economic and environmental impacts.

Also included in the decision was an analysis of ridership potential and fastest travel times, both being priorities laid out by the NFTA in documents submitted for review. The Federal Transit Administration also found the light rail option satisfying that need the most as well.

“Completing the final environmental impact statement marks a pivotal moment in bringing the project vision closer to reality,” said Kimberly Minkel, executive director, NFTA. “It’s an exciting step forward that will support economic growth and improve transportation for generations to come.”

The NFTA has held public meetings about the project, with residents expressing varied opinions. One at Sweet Home Middle School in August 2025 had 67 public speakers, with several expressing concern about disruption to homes and businesses during construction.

Environmental advocates and students at the University at Buffalo's North Campus, which would have a station, sounded their support. They believe the project would have a positive impact on the region's transportation options, and improve quality of life for UB students.

Several federal and local approvals remain for construction and funding of the proposed Metro Rail extension into Tonawanda and Amherst.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content