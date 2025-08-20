Varied opinions expressed at NFTA light rail expansion hearing

A highly anticipated public hearing occurred last night at Sweet Home Middle School regarding a proposed NFTA light rail expansion in the Northtowns. In total, 67 members of the public took to the podium to express their stance for one of the NFTA’s three proposals: A light-rail transit (LTR) expansion, a bus rapid transit (BTR) system, or a complete “no-build” alternative.

The format followed a first-come, first-served system, with the first speakers expressing their support for the LRT proposal. Some were UB students who expressed how a new rail would drastically improve their ability to experience the region, as they rely on public transit to get around. One of those students, Eddie King, is both a student at UB Law and an intern for the NFTA’s legal department. King said that being from New York City, it was a culture shock to learn about what public transit opportunities are available for UB students.

“When I came up here, I was faced with two challenges. One, I had to buy a car, and two, I had to choose where to live based on what was accessible via either my limited car access or access to limited trains and buses,” King said. “I had numerous friends who came from all over the country, whether it's New York City, Alaska, Washington, or California, who all faced issues where it's difficult and nearly impossible to get to campus because we don't have a car.”

After the initial voices of support, a long stretch of oppositional voices quickly took over the conversation. Residents blasted NFTA officials for what they see as a project that isn’t necessary, claiming that the current light rail line and NFTA bus route are not utilized enough to warrant expansion. Frustration filled the room as certain residents spoke, with loud outcries pouring out when individuals whose homes and businesses would become displaced by rail line construction took to the mic. Richard Borrman owns and operates Borrman Law on Niagara Falls Boulevard, a business that stands to be partially displaced if the rail proposal moves forward. Borrman claims that construction on the Boulevard would have devastating effects on the local economy.

“Most of the businesses that run along the Niagara Falls Boulevard area are mom and pop or family-owned shops, they don't have another access point on the rear. When I bought my building, I bought another lot behind it, but 90% of those businesses do not, so they're not going to have any access,” Borrman said. “So, while this rail is being built, they're going to have to shut down, and they're not going to be able to absorb that cost. So, what are they going to do? They’re either going to go somewhere else or they're just not going to reopen.”

Another oppositional voice for the nearly seven miles of new rail track was Nick Henry, a lieutenant at the Kenilworth Fire Department. Henry believes the elevated tracks would severely limit how fast his department would be able to reach emergencies.

“I want a safe solution for the community,” Henry said. “I don't want to say no to the people who need better transport. I'm all in favor of transport. In fact, I'm a train nut myself; I love trains. I'm not opposed to trains. I'm opposed to this plan that eliminates my ability to serve my community, as well as other firefighters, EMS and police to serve their community.”

As the night moved on, most oppositional voices trickled out of the public hearing, leaving behind a handful of environmental advocates who voiced their support for light rail expansion. The public comment period for the proposal runs until September 8. NFTA Project Manager Jeffery Amplement said there is potential for another public hearing.