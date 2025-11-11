Naval park honors the past, while calling on need in present for Veterans Day

The Western New York community observed Veterans Day today at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park with a wreath laying and ceremony to honor those who served the country, and remind everyone of the challenges and work needed to care for veterans after their time in uniform is over.

There are more than 174,000 military veterans who call Western New York home according to some estimates. While Memorial Day honors strictly those who have died on the battlefield, Veterans Day honors all former service members.

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Terry McGuire said Americans should be proud of the sacrifice made by veterans throughout history, defending the nation and its principles, even while many groups faced discrimination at home.

“I want to acknowledge those special folks who not only gave their service, but they work towards a more perfect union in the pursuit of happiness," McGuire told the crowd at the naval park. "So their legacy, their history that they had to suffer through is not just African American history, Irish history, Polish American history. It's our history.”

McGuire said while every day is important, Veterans Day especially offers an opportunity to reach out to veterans who may be facing physical or mental health crises to get the support that’s out there for their benefit.

American Psychological Association data shows veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die from suicide than the general population, and live with higher rates of chronic disease such as diabetes, COPD and kidney disease. While some vets may be weary of VA facilities, McGuire said the list of places to go is now expansive.

“You got to get people to the VA or other services that we have. We have great county services, we have great city services, state services. Get them the help that they need," he said. "If you feel that there's someone out there that's struggling, do some research. Ask them the questions, 'are you thinking of hurting yourself?' And if you don't like the answer, get them the help they need. 988 [Crisis Hotline], press 988, and press one on your cell phone.”

As part of Veterans Day, the naval park offered free admission to all those with military ID and hosted an awards gala for five local veterans, including one from World War II.

