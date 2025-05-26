Buffalo Naval Park honors sacrifice in combat and at home

Events honoring the sacrifice made by service men and women have taken place throughout Western New York. On this Memorial Day, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park honored those who gave their lives in uniform, and veterans who lost their lives to the mental health battle at home.

It was a solemn day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, honoring the over 650,000 Americans who died in combat over the course of the nation’s history. Congressman Tim Kennedy said their legacy and sacrifice cannot be forgotten, and while Americans observe Memorial Day, Gold Star families feel the sacrifice every day.

“It's nearly a million families over the centuries who've been left with an empty seat at the dinner table, a missed loved one during the holiday season and a sacrifice that continues long after their loved one has died," said Kennedy. "As a nation, we have a sacred obligation to honor and remember that sacrifice and to care for the loved ones those brave heroes have left behind.”

It also served as an opportunity to raise awareness for the loss of veterans after they return to home, due to service-related mental health issues. The Naval Park and volunteers planted 7,300 flags on their grounds to represent the amount of veterans who died by suicide in the last year.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR A sea of 7,300 flags were planted along the "Battle Within" Memorial at the Naval Park. They represent the amount of veterans who die every year from suicide. A mix of park docents and youth volunteers helped plant the flags.

Pastor Douglas Reed of RISE Collective said we can’t forget those who made their sacrifice at home, and those who continue to deal with trauma.

“Today, as remember the fallen, we must also open our eyes to those still among us who carry unseen wounds, for we are also surrounded by living witnesses to the cost of that freedom, you our veterans," said Reed. "This day carries weight for you in a way most will never fully understand. Behind the ceremonies, the salutes, behind the uniforms, behind the music and the medals, there are veterans struggling. Struggling with memories, with loss, with trauma that doesn't go away when the battlefield is left behind.”

CEO of the Naval Park, Paul Marzello, said their mission is important but simple: Honor, educate, inspire and preserve. Their park, complete with retired warships and military artifacts, serves as a living reminder of sacrifice in service to the nation. Marzello said that’s important for younger generations to learn.

“Certainly, if you're going to come down here, [children are] going to say, 'why all the flags?', and hopefully you're going to have the right answers," he said. "It is our responsibility, my generation, the generation before me, and certainly the generation to come to pass down those important lessons we can't forget, and we will never forget.”

As part of the Memorial Day service, veterans and family members laid wreaths at the park’s memorials to Iraq and Afghanistan, Vietnam, Purple Heart recipients, Battle Within Foundation memorial, and those to African American and Hispanic and Latino veterans.

