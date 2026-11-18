You’re traveling through another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. Your next stop: The Twilight Zone.

Those were the famous words of Rod Serling, and my first composition and music history professor, the American composer Brian Israel (1951–1986), knew exactly how to deliver them.

On the first day of class at Syracuse University, Dr. Israel blasted that unforgettable, eerie theme music from the original Twilight Zone television series, flashed the classroom lights on and off, and recited Serling’s introduction. We were immediately entranced!

His classes became legendary. Forty years after his premature death from leukemia at just thirty-five, my college friends and I still remember his musical genius and his wonderfully wicked sense of humor. Oh, how we laughed!

I wonder what Dr. Israel would make of the musical mystery I’ve been thinking about lately.

In 1985, Brian Israel completed his Concerto for Clarinet and Wind Ensemble. Despite being ill, he attended its performance at the Eastman School of Music on February 5, 1986. It was his thirty-fifth birthday. Charles Neidich was the soloist, with Donald Hunsberger conducting the Eastman Wind Ensemble. Israel died just three months later, on May 8.

The concerto is a powerful musical response to the Holocaust. Its three movements, Crystal Night, Coronach, and Liberation, take us from the violence of Kristallnacht to an anguished lament for the dead and, finally, an explosive vision of freedom. Technically dazzling and emotionally devastating, it’s music that deserves to be heard far more often.

But here’s where the classical mystery comes in.

Brian Israel wasn’t alone in turning to the clarinet near the end of his life. In fact, there’s a remarkable pattern.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791) completed his sublime Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622, in October 1791, just two months before his death at thirty-five. It was his last concerto and one of his final completed masterpieces. Its slow movement suspends time. The clarinet sings with an otherworldly tenderness and serenity. It’s difficult to imagine a more beautiful musical farewell.

Then there’s Franz Schubert (1797–1828), who composed The Shepherd on the Rock (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen), D. 965, in October 1828, just weeks before his death at thirty-one. The work gives the clarinet a remarkable role: not merely accompaniment, but a musical partner, sharing a journey from loneliness and longing to the promise of spring.

Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921) wrote his Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 167, in May and June 1921, just six months before his death at eighty-six. It’s a gem of autumnal elegance, blending lyricism, refinement, and dazzling virtuosity.

And Francis Poulenc (1899–1963) completed his Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, FP 184, in early autumn 1962, just months before his death at sixty-four. Commissioned by Benny Goodman, it’s quintessential Poulenc: melancholy one moment, mischievous the next, then suddenly witty and exuberant. Its premiere took place at Carnegie Hall with Goodman on clarinet and Leonard Bernstein at the piano.

Five composers. Five remarkable works. Five clarinet journeys written near the end of life.

Coincidence? Perhaps. But the pattern is curious.

I hear clues in the music. To me, Mozart is expressing serenity. Schubert, the melancholy longing of a young man. Saint-Saëns, the autumnal reflections of an older man. Poulenc, life-affirming wit and exuberance. And Brian Israel, anguish, remembrance, and liberation.

Of course, none of these composers necessarily set out to write a musical farewell. Their reasons for choosing the clarinet were quite different. And yet, knowing what we know about their lives, it’s difficult not to hear something especially poignant in these works.

Perhaps part of the answer lies in the instrument itself. The clarinet has an extraordinary ability to move between darkness and light, sorrow and joy. Its lower register can sound intimate, haunting, almost human; its middle register warm and lyrical; its upper register brilliant and soaring. It can speak, sing, lament, and celebrate all within a few measures.

Perhaps that’s why the clarinet is such a compelling voice for composers contemplating life’s final chapters.

Or perhaps there’s no explanation at all. Just five composers, five extraordinary works, and an instrument capable of expressing almost anything a composer might want to say before their next stop.

What do you think? Why are composers drawn to the clarinet near the end of life? Is there something about its sound that makes it particularly suited to expressing life’s deepest emotions? Or is this simply a fascinating coincidence?

I’d love to hear your thoughts. Please share them in the comments below or write to me at mwimmer@btpm.org.

And, if you haven’t heard these five works, I encourage you to give them a listen. I plan to play them in the coming weeks on BTPM Classical. Thanks to my friend and BTPM colleague, Rachel Keirn-Fairchild, for giving me the idea for this post.