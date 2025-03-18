© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BTPM Classical Blog

  • On the left: a monkey in a tree. On the right: toucans in a tree
    Cloud Music
    Ed. Simone
    Ed. Simone reminisces on a trip to Costa Rica and how nature's music became the soundtrack to his trip.
  • How It Started Vs. How It’s Going: Spring Edition
    Genevieve Randall
    The average last frost date in Western New York is April 30 to May 15, some sources say May 11-20 for Southern Ontario. On the calendar, March 20 is the official start of spring.
  • Two video game controllers on a purple background. The image reads "WNED Classical, Video Game Weekend March 21-23"
    Video Game Music Weekend: March 21-23, 2025
    Rachel Keirn-Fairchild
    Imagine you are a composer tasked with creating the score for a new movie. You have about one hundred minutes of time to fill and your music must enhance what is happening on the screen. Now imagine that movie is 20+ hours long!
  • Two men posing on a light blue background. One is wearing a leather jacket and a white t-shirt with his thumb up. The other man is wearing a suit jacket and a red tie.
    Ravel at 150: The Fonzi of Classical Music
    Marty Wimmer
    March 7th marks Ravel’s 150th birthday. We’ll celebrate on WNED Classical with several Ravel masterworks. RAVEL is cool – always has been – always will be. But what makes Ravel the Fonzi of classical music?
  • A theater background with the text "WNED Classical salutes WNY's High School Musicals"
    BTPM Classical salutes WNY’s High School Musicals
    Marty Wimmer
    High school musicals are a tradition in WNY and once again BTPM Classical is celebrating them on the air!
  • A bed of flowers with a rainbow in the background.
    The Rainbow Connection
    Genevieve Randall
    “Why are there so many songs about rainbows and what’s on the other side?” That’s the opening line of a song from The Muppet Movie sung by Kermit the Frog as he sits in his swamp on a log with his banjo.
  • Two big composer birthdays
    Marty Wimmer
    We’re celebrating two big composer birthdays in 2025 on BTPM Classical – Giovanni Palestrina and Johann Strauss, Jr.
  • Holiday Music Redux
    Ed. Simone
    Listeners of BTPM Classical are sometimes surprised to learn that I listen to not only what we call classical but to other types of music as well. And never more than at Christmas.
  • Riding the Bus
    Marty Wimmer
    I had a milestone birthday in June. I talked about it in my recent blog post, The BINGO Card of Life. Since then, I’ve made changes. Not big changes – just small ones to make this decade a little healthier and more interesting than the last.
  • La Valse on Rye
    Ed. Simone
    Ed.'s 50th high school reunion sparked memories when he belonged to the Arts and Science club, where he would attend concerts and movies and grab bites to eat afterwards.
