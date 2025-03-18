BTPM Classical Blog

-
Ed. Simone reminisces on a trip to Costa Rica and how nature's music became the soundtrack to his trip.
The average last frost date in Western New York is April 30 to May 15, some sources say May 11-20 for Southern Ontario. On the calendar, March 20 is the official start of spring.
Imagine you are a composer tasked with creating the score for a new movie. You have about one hundred minutes of time to fill and your music must enhance what is happening on the screen. Now imagine that movie is 20+ hours long!
March 7th marks Ravel’s 150th birthday. We’ll celebrate on WNED Classical with several Ravel masterworks. RAVEL is cool – always has been – always will be. But what makes Ravel the Fonzi of classical music?
High school musicals are a tradition in WNY and once again BTPM Classical is celebrating them on the air!
“Why are there so many songs about rainbows and what’s on the other side?” That’s the opening line of a song from The Muppet Movie sung by Kermit the Frog as he sits in his swamp on a log with his banjo.
We’re celebrating two big composer birthdays in 2025 on BTPM Classical – Giovanni Palestrina and Johann Strauss, Jr.
Listeners of BTPM Classical are sometimes surprised to learn that I listen to not only what we call classical but to other types of music as well. And never more than at Christmas.
I had a milestone birthday in June. I talked about it in my recent blog post, The BINGO Card of Life. Since then, I’ve made changes. Not big changes – just small ones to make this decade a little healthier and more interesting than the last.
Ed.'s 50th high school reunion sparked memories when he belonged to the Arts and Science club, where he would attend concerts and movies and grab bites to eat afterwards.