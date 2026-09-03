Upcoming Local Shows for 9/5 - 9/10
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, September 4
- Sound Stolen, Night Owls, and Paper Tigers at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, September 5
- Black Budget at Lansdale Fairgrounds in Hamilton, ON // 1 PM
- Sound & Sails with Vincent Mastrantonio on The Spirit of Buffalo in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
- Earth Tongue, The Ginger Faye Bakers, and Spirit 66 at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
- Tsavo Highway at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Wednesday, September 9
- Chloe Kimes and The Travesties (duo) at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, September 10
- Ron Hawkins with Lazarettes at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Jill McCracken, Spud, and The Mookies at Ninth Ward in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM