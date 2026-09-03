Upcoming Local Shows for 9/5 - 9/10

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, September 4



Sound Stolen, Night Owls, and Paper Tigers at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Saturday, September 5



Wednesday, September 9



Chloe Kimes and The Travesties (duo) at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Thursday, September 10

