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Upcoming Local Shows for 8/28 - 9/3

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:24 AM EDT
Left to right: upper The Travesties (credit: Daniel Colt Collins); lower Soyfruit (credit: Supermodel); Ray Hollow
Left to right: upper The Travesties (credit: Daniel Colt Collins); lower Soyfruit (credit: Supermodel); Ray Hollow

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, August 28

Saturday, August 29

Sunday, August 30

Monday, August 31
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BTPM The Bridge BlogMusic News
Chelsea O
Chelsea O of the Stress Dolls hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday and Monday night.
See stories by Chelsea O