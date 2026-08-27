Upcoming Local Shows for 8/28 - 9/3
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 28
- Old Falls Street Festival ft. Letter to Elise at Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY // 7 PM
- Abandoned Trains and Cowboy Vampires at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- The Waves, Ordinary Feeling, Wren Cove, and The Turbulents at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Whirlybird Festival (Friday the 28th & Saturday the 29th) ft. Jimkata, Tsavo Highway, Grub, Uncle Ben's Remedy, and many more at various venues in Jamestown, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, August 29
- South Buffalo Irish Fest ft. The Travesties, McCarthyizm, Yellow Jack, and more at Cazenovia Park in Buffalo, NY // 12 - 10 PM
- Parallel Play Date ft. Soyfruit, Bumble, Girlstuf, and many more at Star Buds in Buffalo, NY // 2 PM
- Pure Heel, Mental Anguish, Full Time Bionic, and Snakeland at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Tom Stahl & the Dangerfields at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Silver Proof at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Otsyuda Album Release w/ Luster Dust and Mount Mural at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Nicholas Campbell at The Cameron House in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
Sunday, August 30
- Uncle Ben's Remedy at Wilson Boat Yard in Wilson, NY // 3 PM
Monday, August 31
- Tom Robert & The Mystics at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Noah Hughes, Ray Hollow, Evan Denley, and Victoria Dobson at The Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7 PM