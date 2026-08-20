Upcoming Local Shows for 8/21 - 8/27

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, August 21



Saturday, August 22



Monday, August 24



Singer Songwriter Showcase: Angie Lucie at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, August 26



Thursday, August 27

