Upcoming Local Shows for 8/21 - 8/27
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 21
- Where There’s Smoke: A Wildfire Benefit Show ft. John Borra, Jose Contreras of By Divine Right, Angie Hilts, Sarah Greene, and more at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Wallace, Tonight!, The Mookies, Dolly Sods, and Silver Proof at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Evergreen Echoes at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Folkfaces at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Ordinary Feeling, Parking, Debris Bardot, and Anxious Cricket at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- The High Loves at The Cameron House in Toronto, ON // 10 PM
Saturday, August 22
- Analog Rewind ft. The Tails, Girlpope, Ansley Court, The Ramrods, and Marvelous Sauce at Art Park in Lewiston, NY // 5 PM
- Little Cake Band at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Silver Proof, The Mookies, and Broken Locker at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Deep Heights Showcase at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- wilt, Harepin Turn, Blissen at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Akeem Oh at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8:30 PM
- Overhand Sam & Bad Weapon and The Thriffs at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
Monday, August 24
- Singer Songwriter Showcase: Angie Lucie at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, August 26
- Live at Larkin: Grosh ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser, and Zak Ward at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Broken Locker, Hopeless Otis, Racehearse, and Thunder Station Dirtbag Coalition at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, August 27
- Sam Casey at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 7 PM