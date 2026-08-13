Upcoming Local Shows for 8/14 - 8/20
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, August 14
- Ten Cent Howl at Buffalo Olde Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Glizzy McGuire and BD2 at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, August 15
- Lancaster Porchfest ft. Prairie Pavement, Addisyn Logan, Stephen Babcock, and many more on various porches in Lancaster, NY // 12 - 5 PM
- Deer Fang, Soft No, Ancient Teeth, Liver at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Film & Gender, Faith to Fear, Redcorn, APT13 at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, August 16
- 14th Annual Summer Festival Letter to Elise, Karma Queen, La Krema, Alex Glenfield & Ravi Padmanabha at Griffis Sculpture Park in Little Valley, NY // 12 - 6 PM
- Maria Sebastian Presents: Wind & Wire w/ Matt Pszonak & Brian Senefelder at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
Tuesday, August 18
- Priyana Album Release Show at Burdock Music Hall in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
Wednesday, August 19
- Uncle Ben's Remedy at Larkin Square in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Philip Stephen at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Comfort Object, Backseat Dragon and Bugcatcher at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, August 20
- Dave Stewy & Friends at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM