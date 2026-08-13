Upcoming Local Shows for 8/14 - 8/20

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, August 14



Saturday, August 15



Sunday, August 16



Tuesday, August 18



Priyana Album Release Show at Burdock Music Hall in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM

Wednesday, August 19



Thursday, August 20

