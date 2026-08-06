© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Industrial park at former Sumitomo Plant in Tonawanda adds tenant

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:59 AM EDT
File
/
BTPM News

More activity will be seen at the former Sumitomo Rubber Plant in the Town of Tonawanda, as HOTA Industrial has been announced as the latest tenant into the Hwa Fong Industrial Park.

"This latest tenant addition reflects the continued momentum at Hwa Fong Industrial Park, as site operators remain committed to attracting quality employers and driving economic growth in the Tonawanda community," a spokesperson for Hwa Fong said.

HOTA Industrial designs and manufactures transmission systems and other powertrain components for motorcycles, electric cars, commercial vehicles and robotics. According to Hwa Fong, Taiwan-based HOTA will establish production operations to support U.S. customers at the Tonawanda site.

In total, HOTA expects to generate up to 50 local jobs with its new Tonawanda operations.

Hwa Fong Rubber, also based in Taiwan, bought the former Sumitomo plant for just under $40 million in April. In addition to securing other tenants in the automotive industry, it's expected Hwa Fong will establish a tire making presence of its own at the sprawling nearly 2 million square-foot complex.

The industrial site has a long history of tire manufacturing, as it first opened back in 1923. In November 2024, owner Sumitomo Rubber announced a sudden closure of the plant, leading to 1,500 people losing their jobs.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner