The Scene Playlist for August 2

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “333s” - Opalite // Buffalo, NY

Those who have listened to The Scene before are likely familiar with Opalite, a synthpop artist out of WNY whose track “Clean Cut” has been aired several times (and is also in regular rotation on The Bridge). This song is from the album Trance Panic, a record that plays into a horror movie concept about three teens who must carry out the demands of a demon… or die. *Cue maniacal laughter here*

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2. “Shape Of Our Love” - Tough Old Bird // Buffalo, NY

Brothers Matthew and Nathan Corrigan, the core of Tough Old Bird, “grew up surrounded by music in a tiny house in the woods heated by a wood stove and insulated with stacks of paperback books.” If that imagery isn’t cozy, I’m not sure what is. You can catch them on August 7 at Duende in Buffalo.

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3. “Willow, Pt. 2" - Maria Gabriella // Toronto, ON

Maria Gabriella crafts “heartfelt, lyrically driven music that blends elements of indie, folk, and rock.” I came across her name on a show flyer while perusing IG and decided to reach out - I’m glad that I did! She sent me this track, but told me that there may be new music on the horizon as well.

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4. “Running River” - LeBarons // Hamilton, ON

This is the new single by LeBarons, an independent alt-country band that likens the song to a “moody slow burn channeling Fleetwood Mac” before “combusting into anthemic Bruce Springsteen.”

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5. “Still Life” - Line Break // Batavia, NY

Line Break is the project of Justin Reynolds and Brennan Blowers, two artists who chose to utilize this project as a way to “make music for its own sake without rules, prescribed structures, or a destination in mind.”

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6. “Just Anyone” - Lower Pony // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Lower Pony released their latest EP, Bluette, late last year, and it’s chock full of slacker indie rock tunes. Catch the band live at Amy’s Place in Buffalo alongside Romcom Victims, Mogra, and Wornoutjoy on August 6.

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7. “Almost Found Out About You”- Ivan Rivers // Toronto, ON

Ivan Rivers is a self-proclaimed “folk icon” whose latest single is a “sunshine-addled slice of sentimental folk rock & roll about wandering around a future love’s world years before the first fall.” I always like a poetic description!

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8. “right/wrong” - aniqa dear // Toronto, ON

aniqa dear is an experimental electronic art pop project of songwriter, musician, and music educator Aniqa Qadir. They draw upon Pakistani, Indian, and Arabic influences to help create their sound.

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9. “As Good As Dead” - Your Friend, Death // Mississauga, ON

The new single from Your Friend, Death features nine musicians and is inspired by New Orleans jazz. The band says that the track “blends the emotional wreckage of a dying romance with the feeling of drifting through the French Quarter.”

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10. “All American Regrets” - Not Tomorrow // Toronto, ON

Not Tomorrow is a Chilean/Russian alternative band who are currently working on their new record. The band says the upcoming album will showcase their “most aggressive, raw, and emotionally driven sound to date.”

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11. “Residential Military” - OMBIIGIZI // Toronto, ON

OMBIIGIZI came together in the spirit of “making noise in a good way” for the Ashinaabe people. The band says that they are “telling the stories, singing the songs, and creating the imagery to further solidify our everlasting presence on this land.”

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12. “TOOTHACHE” - M.A.X. The Baroque Boy // Buffalo, NY

This track is just as sugary as its title suggests; a sweet little number that can get lodged in my head for days at a time. I can’t say that I mind.

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13. “Teeth”- Maya LaMacchia // Buffalo, NY

This wasn’t intentional, but after setting up this week’s playlist I realized that I had placed Maya’s song, “Teeth,” right after “TOOTHACHE” by M.A.X. the Baroque Boy. Some may call that kismet.

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14. “Home Free” - Eric Borenstein // Buffalo, NY

Eric Borenstein returned to his artist roots in 2016 after years of being a manager for such acts as Manilow, Fleetwood Mac, Richard Marx, and Brenda Russell. This is his latest single.

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15. “Colours of Sorrow” - Vida // Toronto, ON

Toronto’s Vida “has established a reputation for emotion-driven storytelling and sonic detail.” You can hear those qualities in his latest single.

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