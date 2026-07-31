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Marty's Classical Mysteries: Why do conductors use batons?

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Marty Wimmer
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:37 AM EDT
BTPM Classical’s Marty Wimmer conducting the St. Lawrence County Jr. High All-County Band at SUNY Potsdam
BTPM Classical’s Marty Wimmer conducting the St. Lawrence County Jr. High All-County Band at SUNY Potsdam

Before we hear a single note played, every musician in the orchestra has one eye on a slender white stick. That stick is the conductor’s baton, and it rules! The best conductors know how to “play the stick” in the same way the best violinists know how to play the violin. Both take years of practice, guidance, and a little natural talent too.

But why do conductors use batons? Why don’t they just use their hands?

The answer is visibility. In a large orchestra, musicians can be fifty feet or more from the conductor. Hands can be hard to see, especially in dimly lit concert halls. Meanwhile, musicians need to focus on both their music and the conductor. That’s tricky, so a bright white, pointy baton really helps. It extends the conductor’s gestures and is much easier for the musicians to see.

Like a lighthouse beacon, the baton provides direction. It helps every musician navigate the music, no matter how large the orchestra.

So, the next time you see a good conductor, notice how they “play the stick.” The best are virtuosos!
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Marty Wimmer
Marty Wimmer has been with BTPM Classical since 1995. He is our Midday Host and Coordinator of BTPM Classical Live on Stage! A retired music teacher with 34 years of experience in the band room, chorus room, and general music classroom, Marty also taught at the college level, worked as a church musician, and directed high school musicals.
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