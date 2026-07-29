Upcoming Local Shows for 7/31 - 8/6

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, July 31



Linda R. Appleby Presents Generational Vibrations ft. Curtis Lovell, Danielle A., and Lindsay Niccs at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM Coming Down, Chores, and Danny's Favorites at Bar Bad Ending in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

TJ Zindle & the Sure Things and Doc Z & the Boys at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM

Saturday, August 1



Sunday, August 2



Wednesday, August 5



Tyler Westcott at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM

Thursday, August 6

