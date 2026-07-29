Upcoming Local Shows for 7/31 - 8/6
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 31
- Linda R. Appleby Presents Generational Vibrations ft. Curtis Lovell, Danielle A., and Lindsay Niccs at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Coming Down, Chores, and Danny's Favorites at Bar Bad Ending in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- TJ Zindle & the Sure Things and Doc Z & the Boys at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, August 1
- Broken World Fest ft. Call Me Disaster, Spud, Velvet Bethany, Silver Proof, and many more at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 12 - 10 PM
- Best Life 2026 ft. KOPPS, The Demos, and Bad Bloom at Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, NY // 4 PM
- Buffalo Infringement Festival Presents Little Cake, Erica the Ice Dragon, Spud, Hooked on Casiophonics, and many more at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Neon Ghosthouse, Curl, Strawberry Cough, and Be Still at Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Sunday, August 2
- Happy Hour with Ann Philippone at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY// 6 PM
- Long Weekend Band Crawl ft. Deer Fang at Room 47 in Kitchener-Waterloo, ON // 10:30 PM
Wednesday, August 5
- Tyler Westcott at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Thursday, August 6
- Romcom Victims, Mogra, Lower Pony, and Wornoutjoy at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Supernatural Dance Party with Renay x Spaceboy at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM