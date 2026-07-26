The Scene Playlist for July 26

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Superstar” - Violet Fox // Toronto, ON

Inspired by grit of 90’s grunge, punk, and alternative rock, Violet Fox is on a “mission to make rock music mainstream again.” This is her second single.

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2. “Rock N’ Roll is Dead” - Pink Leather Jackets // Toronto, ON

A catchy track from a band that continues to release infectious rock n’ roll melodies. Maybe Pink Leather Jackets and Violet Fox can join up and bring back rock to the mainstream together.

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3. “Chew” - Talking Violet // Windsor, ON

Inspired by years of navigating the music industry as a woman, Talking Violet’s new single’s message is to “trust your instincts, ask the hard questions, and recognize your own value.” It also reminds me of Soccer Mommy meets shoegaze. Instagram

4. “The mystic and the madman”- Tom Robert // Buffalo, NY

Tom Robert’s debut album, The Mystic and the Madman, is a “journey through stillness and storm” about “searching, stumbling, and finding meaning in the in-between.” If you’re in WNY you can catch him tomorrow at Nietzsche’s from 6-8 PM.

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5. “Even If It Hurts” - Silver Proof // Buffalo, NY

This song reminds me of the early 00’s golden era of pop punk (Blink-182, Sum 41) AKA the perfect summer soundtrack. You can catch Silver Proof live at Broken World Fest, a concert in support of suicide prevention, at Buffalo Iron Works on August 1st.

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6. “Forbidden Fruit” - Velvet Bethany // Buffalo, NY

Velvet Bethany’s Allison Mitchell has a distinctive voice that I’d recognize anywhere. It’s been said that her songwriting “time travels backwards, forwards, and sideways,” something that you can see for yourself on August 1st at Buffalo Iron Works when the band will join Silver Proof and others for Broken World Fest.

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7. “Easier Days” - Gatlin Black // Pembroke, ON

Gatlin Black’s latest single is a “manifestation of bringing on some better times” when you’re trying to “make sense of a present that doesn’t feel like home.” Relatable, and something I’m sure all of us have experienced.

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8. “Miami Vices” - Smoothie Lou // Hamilton, ON

Smoothie Lou says that this is the catchiest song on his upcoming album, Gary. The artist has released 170 tracks to streaming to date while advocating for awareness, sensitivity and inclusivity.

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9. “POST” - Shark Arms // Rochester, NY

Formerly known as Secret Organ, Shark Arms serves up pop/punk/emo comfort food for the ears. Their EP, Isn’t it Enough It’s Still the Summer We’re Still Alive, came out in January of this year.

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10. “Superglue”- PONY // Toronto, ON

Perhaps you caught PONY this weekend at Loveless Festival in Toronto and got to see their sugary-glitter-power-pop in-person, and if so, I am jealous. Their latest album, Clearly Cursed, was released this past February.

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11. “Hari Om” - Jonathan Lambert // Buffalo, NY

A certified end of life doula and Kirtan facilitator, Jonathan Lambert is dedicated to “bridging generational gaps, combating the loneliness epidemic, and offering music and spiritual healing in WNY and beyond.” I saw singer/songwriter Christina Stock mentioned in the liner notes of this track and can hear her vocal woven with Jonathan’s - a cool easter egg for those in the Buffalo music scene.

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12. “Ten Year Bender” - Vivienne Wilder // Toronto, ON

This song is off Vivienne’s 2025 album, Terrible Human, a record that was produced by July Talk’s Ian Docherty. It was on my Top Songs of 2025 list last December but it’s been a while since I’ve listened, so it feels good to bring it back.

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13. “Hoodwinked” - Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question // Buffalo, NY

Zak Ward has bounced around the Buffalo music scene for years: if Son of the Sun, First Ward, or simply his name ring any bells, chances are you’re familiar with him. He also used to be the lead singer in Kurt & The Loders, a 90’s cover band that I saw several times in the 2010’s. Rumor has it that Zak and his band may be returning to those 90’s cover days with a NIN tribute show at Buffalo Iron Works in August…

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14. “Spilling” - Woody // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Woody had a run in the early 90’s and early 00’s before disbanding, but returned nearly 25 years later with new recordings. “Spilling” is from that revival.

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15. “Locked Into the Universe” - Ron Hirsch Jr. // North Collins, NY

Ron Hirsch Jr. has been in a few bands over the years but is currently a solo artist. His new album is due to be released this fall, and “Locked into the Universe” will be on it.

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