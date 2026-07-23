Upcoming Local Shows for 7/24 - 7/30
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 24
- Disability Pride Fest ft. MYQ Farrow, Skylar Forester, Stress Dolls & more at Riverworks in Buffalo, NY // 12 - 7 PM
- Bruce Wojick & the Struggle supporting John Waite at Batavia Downs in Batavia, NY // 4 PM
- Tri-Main Art Crawl ft. Music is Art at the Tri-Main Building in Buffalo, NY // 5 - 8 PM
- Alex Cousins: Strings Unbound at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Ace of Wands supporting POND at The Concert Hall in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Dolly Sods, Manic Spring, Fear of Sleep, and Ant Hill Kids at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, July 25
- Colored Musicians Club Presents The 22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest at Lafayette Square in Buffalo, NY // 1 - 9 PM
- Loveless Festival ft. Pony, Deer Fang, Luster Dust, and many more at Monarch Tavern, Sneaky Dee’s, and St. Stephen In-The-Fields in Toronto, ON // 4 - 11:30 PM
- Noah Lee & the Stetsons at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Eighteen Hundred and Froze to Death, Jake King Band, and Contester at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- TJ Zindle & The Sure Things and Good Monster at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Jay Aquarious Presents the Distortion & Symmetry Show at Allen Street Hardware in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- Wavy, Laz-R, and Bizen open for Finnuh at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 11:30 PM
Monday, July 27
- Tom Robert & the Mystics at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, July 29
- Sara Elizabeth at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Maria Gabriella, Lucy Ellis, and Enemies, Lovers at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
Thursday, July 30
- Snakeland and Old Ghosts at Area 54 AKA Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Pine Fever, Irving Klaws, and Bloodshot Bill at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM