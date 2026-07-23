Upcoming Local Shows for 7/24 - 7/30

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, July 24



Saturday, July 25



Monday, July 27



Tom Robert & the Mystics at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Wednesday, July 29



Thursday, July 30

