The Scene Playlist for July 19

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Distortion” - Jay Aquarious ft. Gam3Time // Buffalo, NY

Jay Aquarious’s performances are “layered with energy and charisma to make you dance, make you feel sexy, and make you think.” This is from the artist’s double-sided EP, Distortion and Symmetry.

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2. “Glow” - Seventh Dose // Toronto, ON

Simply described as “Northern shoegaze,” Seventh Dose have released two EPs since 2023: Delirium and Liminal.

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3. “Clean Cut” - Opalite // Buffalo, NY

If you have yet to catch Opalite live your chance is coming up on July 22nd! They’ll be at Area 54 (AKA Amy’s Place) in Buffalo alongside Blood Handsome and Clubdrugs. You can learn more about that show and others by keeping up with the regional artist concert calendar blog at btpm.org/the-bridge.

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4. “The Summons” - Broken Wolves // Toronto, ON

Self-proclaimed “dark folk psychedelic rock band” Broken Wolves find inspiration in medieval art and the “classic struggle” of humanity versus nature. They explore that theme through the modern lens of environmentalism and climate change in their music.

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5. “The Follow Through” - Jon Kabongo // Toronto, ON

Jon’s dream was to play basketball professionally, but unfortunately a career-ending injury put a wrench in his plans. Instead, he turned to writing and rapping to help process his emotions, channeling his resilience into his lead single, “The Follow Through,” from his upcoming EP Jon Nash.

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6. “Day by Day, Night by Night” - Noah Lee // Buffalo, NY

Noah Lee’s summer schedule continues with a show at Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo on July 25th. The country crooner and his band, The Stetsons, will be joined by DJ HYPETRAIN.

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7. “we don’t talk” - Jasmine Jenna // Toronto, ON

Inspired by artists such as Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo (who I definitely hear in this song), Jasmine Jenna recently released her second single, a song about a lost friendship. The artist says that it “explores unanswered questions, lingering memories, and learning to let go.”

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8. “Lavender” - fxrrvst // Toronto, ON

fxrrvst are you “friendly neighborhood-queer-alt-indie-emo-whatever-you-want-to-call-us-band” out of Toronto. Fun fact: they are very environmentally-conscious and handmake most of their own merch!

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9. “Phone Call” - The Ant Hill Kids // Buffalo, NY

I want to say that in the past I said this song was perfect for a fall day, but I’m changing my point of view: it’s ideal for a bike ride on a late summer’s day. Perhaps nothing can truly capture the feeling of traveling through dusk, but this song comes pretty damn close.

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10. “greywater” - dolly sods // Buffalo, NY

I had a chance to see dolly sods earlier this year at Milkies on Elmwood and they ripped. Awesome musicianship and SO MUCH SOUND. You can catch them live with The Ant Hill Kids (well lookie that) at Nietzsche’s on July 24th.

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11. “Back to the Heart” - Ten Cent Howl // Buffalo, NY

Ten Cent Howl’s latest offering is from their new album, Music from the Maple Downs, which was just released last month. Their music is “built on a strong foundation of solid, story-telling songs, professional musicianship, and incredible vocal harmonies.”

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12. "Desperate" - Tittor // Toronto, ON

Tittor is an independent musician, producer, and sound engineer who blends elements of hip hop and soul. He's released several singles since 2019, including 2024's "Desperate."

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13. “Walking in a Daydream” - Red Sun 1981 // Buffalo, NY

Red Sun 1981 is the project of Jeff Kandefer, an artist who runs the indie label My Daydream Records . If you’re into dreamy, shoegaze-y, ambient music, this label is right up your alley.

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14. “Literal Child” - Wylie Something // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Wylie Something (AKA Jacob Smolinkski) has been “rust belt dreamin’ since 2014.” This song is from the 2025 EP Up Through the Rust.

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