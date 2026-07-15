Upcoming Local Shows for 7/17 - 7/23
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 17Music in the Gardens ft. Tyler Westcott & Friends at the Kenan Center in Lockport, NY // 7 PMDJs Minus Matt and Killer Kaleb Invade Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, July 18Big on Bloor Fest ft. Alex Southey at Duffy’s Tavern in Toronto, ON // 2 PMThe Steam Donkeys at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PMChinese Medicine, Ghoul Friend, Problem Dog, and CINDER at Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
Sunday, July 19Violet Fox, Sable, and Lucy Rose Cash at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
Tuesday, July 21Davey O. at Amherst Pizza & Ale House in Amherst, NY // 5:30 PM
Wednesday, July 22TK Lipps and Aircraft at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PMBlood Handsome, Club Drugs, and Opalite at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PMTV Star with Just Platinum, Robbery Club, and Viewfinders at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, July 23Infringement Festival Opening Ceremonies at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PMBlueberry Jams ft. Miller & the Other Sinners at The Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6:30 PMWhy Music Matters Concert Series ft. The Damone Jackson Outcome at Sully’s Harbor Bar in Buffalo, NY // 7 PMKill Uncle, Dredneks, Dead Heart, and Maniacal Device at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 7 PMDirty Blanket at Public Water Supply at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM