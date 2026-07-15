Upcoming Local Shows for 7/17 - 7/23

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, July 17 Music in the Gardens ft. Tyler Westcott & Friends at the Kenan Center in Lockport, NY // 7 PM DJs Minus Matt and Killer Kaleb Invade Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Saturday, July 18Big on Bloor Fest ft. Alex Southey at Duffy’s Tavern in Toronto, ON // 2 PM The Steam Donkeys at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM Chinese Medicine, Ghoul Friend, Problem Dog, and CINDER at Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 19 Violet Fox, Sable, and Lucy Rose Cash at Rivoli in Toronto, ON // 7 PM

Tuesday, July 21 Davey O. at Amherst Pizza & Ale House in Amherst, NY // 5:30 PM

Wednesday, July 22 TK Lipps and Aircraft at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM Blood Handsome, Club Drugs, and Opalite at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM TV Star with Just Platinum, Robbery Club, and Viewfinders at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM