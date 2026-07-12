The Scene Playlist July 12

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “I Get It” - Tiny the Dream // Buffalo, NY

Tiny the Dream’s new EP, The Cycle, has been in my regular rotation the past couple of weeks. This song is one of my favorites, perfect for an evening summer drive.

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2. “Find Time” - Darren Roy Clarke // Warkworth, ON

Darren Roy Clarke “writes songs that map the highway of his heart.” This is his latest single, a song that is to be included on a forthcoming album (release date TBA).

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3. “Cemetary Gates” - Philip Stephen ft. Sara Elizabeth // Buffalo, NY

I’ve reached out to Philip Stephen at least once in the past asking if he had any songs he’d like to send into the show. You can imagine my delight when I saw his name pop up in the submission form, and with other Buffalo songwriter Sara Elizabeth no less! Philip’s songs “draw inspiration from working class life, old guitars, thrifted heirlooms, and the rich tradition of American songwriting.”

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4. “don’t walk away” - Home Videos // Rochester, NY

Now that there are over 1,500 songs (!) in The Scene repertoire, I sometimes lose track of certain artists. It’s always a pleasant reminder when I come across a song that hasn’t been aired in a while but definitely deserves your ears. Home Videos are self-described “tapehead slacker nonsense.”

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5. “Emotional Low” - Mister Thank You // Buffalo, NY

This catchy number is by a local band that is largely a mystery. They don’t seem to play out often, but I always enjoy the songs that they submit to the program. This one is no exception; it’s reminiscent of late 90’s radio pop rock in the best of ways.

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6. “Worst Night Of Your Life” - Estyr // Toronto, ON

A self-described “worm girl,” Estyr combines whimsy and vulnerability in her work. She produced and performed the instrumental score for her own documentary, In the Morning Sun, which documented her family’s journey from Toronto to the Philippines. The doc premiered at SXSW this past March and won the SXSW Jury Award for best documentary short.

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7. “Della Street” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

Longtime listeners know what’s up, but in case you don’t: ackzz is an electronic artist from Toronto who submits at least one track per month. It’s always fun to see his name pop up in the submission form.

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8. “Dragging Out Stars” - Snakeland // Buffalo, NY

It’s been a while since I’ve seen anything about Buffalo/Rochester’s Snakeland, but it looks like they’ll be returning to the stage later this month: Thursday, July 30th at Area 54 AKA Amy’s Place. This song is from their 2024 release Panamerican!

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9. “Crescent Moon Tattoo” - Alex Southey // Toronto, ON

Since the inception of his solo project, Alex Southey has released numerous singles, EPs, and albums and remains just as prolific today as he was in the beginning. You can catch him on July 18th at Duffy’s Tavern in Toronto at 2 PM. Keep up with more shows by regional artists by checking out the calendar blog I curate at btpm.org/the-bridge .

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10. “She/Hers/Hearse” - The Spit Sisters // Buffalo, NY

The Spit Sisters’ “feral feminine energy” (heck yeah) has been gracing WNY stages and ears since 2024. I can attest to that energy: I’ve caught the band a couple of times, and they put on a very fun show.

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11. “Ghost of a Good Time” - Taming Sari // Ottawa, ON

Taming Sari is a bilingual rock band “blending modern Southern rock energy with classic rock songwriting.” The group is inspired by the likes of The Black Crowes, Aerosmith, and Dirty Honey.

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12. “Tragedy” - The Water Dogs // Buffalo, NY

The brand new single from The Water Dogs brings to mind Olivia Rodrigo in the bridge, where vocalist Maria Brzykcy talk-sings about someone who hurt her but who she’s no longer allowing to drain her energy. The sibling trio also has another new single coming out later this summer called “Town Line,” which they worked on with fellow WNY singer/songwriter Noah Lee.

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Formed in 2022 by members of Die Mannequin and Hot Lips, HIGHTEENS was “born out of a compulsion and obsession to continue writing music despite the state of the independent music scene after COVID.” All I can say as an artist myself is: you are not alone, HIGHTEENS! I think we’re all feeling that way.

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14. “gregory” - June Hawthorn // Toronto, ON

Formerly known as SoyJoy in their home base of Vancouver’s music scene, June Hawthorn shifted gears after moving to Toronto. Since relocating, they’ve continued to release music and book DIY tours, and their first concept album, carry me out to sea, was released last month.

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15. “It’s In My Head” - Besta Quadrada // Buffalo, NY

I wanted to end today with something high energy, and what better than this song from Besta Quadrada’s 2023 album The First Four Weeks? You can learn more, and purchase a cassette, by visiting the Swimming Faith Records website .

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