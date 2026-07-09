Upcoming Local Shows for 7/10 - 7/16
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 10
- Adore Magazine 001 Relaunch ft. Bebe and Oona, Boston Church Scandal, and Taplin at Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
Saturday, July 11
- South Buffalo Porchfest ft. Skylar Forester, akloh., The Ant Hill Kids, halfstride, and many more on various porches in Buffalo, NY // 12 - 5 PM
- Punks for Peace ft. Broken Locker, Handsy Grandma, and more at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Folkfaces at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, July 12
- Vincent James Mastrantonio and Dean Gionis at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Tuesday, July 14
- Open Mic ft. Tom Stahl at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- The Bidwell Park Concert Series ft. Grosh at Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, July 16
- Blueberry Jams ft. Ten Cent Howl at Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, NY // 6:30 PM
- Silver Proof, Mickey Moone, and Modern Outrage at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Romcom Victims, Septum Theory, Customer Service, and Painspresent at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Live Jazz with Freedom Speech at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM