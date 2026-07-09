Upcoming Local Shows for 7/10 - 7/16

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!

Friday, July 10



Adore Magazine 001 Relaunch ft. Bebe and Oona, Boston Church Scandal, and Taplin at Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7 PM

Saturday, July 11



Sunday, July 12



Vincent James Mastrantonio and Dean Gionis at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Tuesday, July 14



Thursday, July 16

