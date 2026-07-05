The Scene Playlist July 7

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Wednesday’s Child” - Tough Old Bird // Buffalo, NY

Tough Old Bird is originally the project of brothers Matthew and Nathan Corrigan, but has recently expanded to include Brendan O’Shea (bass) and Ricky Bechard (drums). This is their latest single, the first in a series of songs to be released throughout this summer.

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2. “Where I Put the Light” - Angela Saini // Toronto, ON

I had the opportunity to meet Angela this past winter while in Toronto and can attest that she does “bring the feel good vibes where ever she goes.” This song is all about “choosing hope in the face of change,” and as someone who has struggled with change most of my life, I can appreciate the optimism.

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3. “The Less Time I Have” - Bryan Dubay & T.K. Lipps // Buffalo, NY

If you’re a fan of the Buffalo music scene and have yet to check out T.K. Lipps’ podcast In the Gulch, please stop what you’re doing and go subscribe. It’s a really interesting series where T.K. invites another local singer/songwriter into his home studio and then captures both the songwriting process and the end result. This is from his session with Bryan Dubay.

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4. “Candy Eyes” - Weatherell // Toronto, ON

Weatherell is the moniker of Sean Hackl, a veteran of Toronto’s indie and garage rock scene. When I first listened to Weatherell I definitely heard a 90’s influence ala Oasis and My Bloody Valentine, and this track also follows in those footsteps. Fun fact: Weatherell got his name from the street he first learned to play music.

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5. “Julie Newmar” - The Indiana Drones // Windsor, ON

I’m playing this one simply because I really enjoy it and haven't heard it in a while. The Indiana Drones are somewhat of a mystery, only labeling themselves as an “Alt rock band from Canada” on their online bio.

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6. “If We Could Escape” - David Cloyd // Buffalo, NY

David Cloyd recently shared a video of his MIXTAPES series (where David arranges a selection of his originals, and his guest’s, for the string quartet and then everyone performs live together) featuring Alison Pipitone, and he’ll be back at it this Thursday, July 9th at Duende. Full disclosure: I’m the guest songwriter on this one, but I have to admit that I feel I’ve hardly done any work - this is David and the Buffalo String Collective’s show through and through. I’m just honored to have been asked to join!

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7. “Finding Light” - D E Campbell // London, ON

Rooted in authenticity and connection, D E Campbell’s music “explores the moments that define us and the memories we carry forward.” This is his brand new single that was just released in June.

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8. “I Will Carry You Home“ - Candace & Michael // Toronto, ON

Candace & Michael are a wife and husband known for their heartfelt songwriting, cinematic sound, and sweet harmonies. Their new single, “I Will Carry You Home,” comes from their debut album, meant to be, that was just released on June 26.

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9. “Wanderlust Blues” - Tyler Westcott // Buffalo, NY

Tyler Westcott is as prolific as they come - I’ve known him for over a decade and it seems like he is constantly releasing new music, whether that be as a solo artist, with his longtime band Folkfaces, or otherwise. This is his brand new single, and I have a feeling that you may catch it live if you go check out Folkfaces at Jack Rabbit on July 11. More info on that show and more can be found by keeping up with the regional music concert calendar blog I curate on our website at btpm.org/the-bridge .

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10. “no prize” - ray hollow // Toronto, ON

I recently aired ray hollow’s “people pleaser” without realizing that they had just submitted a new single via the submission form, so now I’m making up for it! This one feels very Mazzy Star-esque to my ears.

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11. “Here In My Heart” - Matthew Holtby // Warkworth, ON

Matthew Holtby acknowledges that “there are songs that will always connect us to a memory or moment in time,” but that his new single “simply sounds like summer of 2026.” He adds that it’s “ideal for a late night drive with the windows down,” so my advice is to take advantage this coming eve if you have a few minutes.

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12. “presence” - tuesday nite // Buffalo, NY

It’s hard to believe, but tuesday nite’s latest EP, to just exist, came out a year ago this week. Full of the dreamy indie rock the duo is known for, “presence” kicks off the collection.

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This song was recorded with Doug White at Watchmen Studios and is from the band’s upcoming release, Reincarnation, out July 10th. If you like what you hear you’ll be able to see the band live at Amy’s Place the following evening, July 11.

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14. “Save Me” - Saving David // Buffalo, NY

Saving David is the project of David Simpson, an artist whose music “sits between confession and catharsis.” Reminiscent of Secondhand Serenade and Dashboard Confessional, this single is part of a series of three songs that will be released this summer.

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