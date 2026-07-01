Upcoming Local Shows
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario, and catch a show near you!
Friday, July 3
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy at Southern Tier Brewing Company in Jamestown, NY // 5 PM
- Spiria, Ant Hill Kids, and Harepin Turn at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Tiny the Dream, Bangzz, Blue Envy, and Putz at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Saturday, July 4
- Little Liar (Duo) at Ration Ales in Williamsville, NY // 7 PM
- I, The Mountain at Marsh Street Centre at The Blue Mountains, ON // 7 PM
Tuesday, July 7
- priyana at Tracie’s Place Restaurant in Hamilton, NY // 12:30 PM
- Food Truck Tuesday ft. Blaised and Confused at Larkinville in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
- Bidwell Concert Series: Letter to Elise at Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- BPO at Beaver Island State Park in Grand Island, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, July 9
- David Cloyd, Chelsea O'Donnell (Stress Dolls) and Buffalo String Collective at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Ian McCuen with Makeout Tactics, Christina Stock, and Passion Tax at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Overgrowth, Science Man, War Bond, and Numbskull at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM