The Scene Playlist for June 28

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Summer” - Millo // Rochester, NY

Millo’s new single is season-appropriate and gives us a taste of their anticipated debut full-length album due this Fall. I’m extra excited because rumor has it that the band is working with their “dream producers” in order to put it together.

Instagram

2. “Dressing for a Funeral” - Whitetails // Buffalo, NY

Whitetails is the project of singer/songwriter Jonathan Bobawicz, who plans to release a new EP this Fall with a Northeast tour to follow.

Instagram

3. “Pictures In My Head” - Spiria // Buffalo, NY

Comprised of siblings Mikayla and Johnny Manke, Spiria has been creating and releasing piano-infused indie since 2022. They are one of the many bands playing this year’s Kenmore Porchfest which takes place today across various neighborhoods in Kenmore, NY from 11 AM to 7 PM. Learn more about the festival here .

Instagram

4. “Mountain” - Gaijin Smash // Toronto, ON

Japanese/Canadian “dance punks” Gaijin Smash “blends contrasting elements of the pop culture that raised them, playing fast-driven anti-pop bangers often under the command of a paranormal drummer in a portable television.” This is one of their latest singles.

Instagram

5. “what a day” - Banggz // Ottawa, ON

Ottawa’s Banggz states simply that he is “your Afro Rap storyteller.” The artist has released three albums since 2021, along with various singles, including this banger about quitting your day job and getting paid for your songs - “what a day!”

Instagram

6. “days i’ve cried this year” - priyana // Toronto, ON

priyana has popped up a lot in my IG feed lately, covering songs that “keep her up at night” and showcasing her incredible vocal talent. If you’re around Hamilton and would like to see that talent in-person, your chance is coming up on July 7th when she’ll be playing at Tracie’s Place Restaurant at 12:30 PM as part of Sing For Mental Health.

Instagram

7. “Slip It Away” - Lonestar Sailing // Buffalo, NY

I always like to slip in some Lonestar Sailing (pun unintended) when I can into The Scene playlist. This is from their 2021 record Sad Bones, probably one of my favorite WNY releases ever.

Instagram

8. “Burnt Out” - Karma Queen // Buffalo, NY

New Karma Queen is here! The band dropped their album, Hopeless Optimist, this past Friday. In case you’re unfamiliar: Karma Queen is fronted by two sisters, Kaley and Andrea Lynch, and is inspired by artists such as Florence and the Machine, Paramore, and Beabadoobee.

Instagram

9. “V Day Song” - Tsavo Highway // Buffalo, NY

Tsavo Highway is known for their “feel good music, heartfelt songwriting, and live shows that pull people in from the first note.” With a killer vocalist and excellent musicianship, the band has been making a name for itself regionally throughout Western New York and its surroundings. I had a chance to chat with Emily Scripps from Tsavo Highway, as well as John Hart (see more below), on their involvement in this year’s Great Blue Heron Music Festival . The fest goes down July 3-5 in Sherman, NY, and features a wide array of live music and vendors. Listen to our interview at btpm.org/the-bridge .

Instagram

10. “Soundoff” - Johnny Hart and the Mess // Buffalo, NY

Johnny Hart and the Mess “celebrate the history of rock and roll with a modern twist” and take cues from such artists as Jack White, The Black Keys, Talking Heads, The Who, and many more. Fun fact: John Hart is also part-owner of Molly Maguires and is one of the forces behind the Music in the Park series at Cazenovia Park.

Instagram

11. “Am I Doing Enough?” - Vivek Shraya // Toronto, ON

Vivek Shraya is not only musically talented, but an artist “whose body of work crosses the boundaries of music, literature, visual art, theatre, TV, film, and fashion.” In addition to releasing a myriad of albums, EPs, and singles dating back to 2002, her resumé includes creating a CBC Gem Original Series (How to Fail as a Popstar), writing a book (I’m Afraid of Men) that was praised by Vanity Fair as “cultural rocket fuel,” and being a director on the board of the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

Instagram

12. “Delta Star” - The Lowlies // Springville, NY

The Lowlies began making music together more than a decade ago, recording “demos in kitchens and trading cases of beer for borrowed microphones.” A discouraging tour in 2015 led the duo to let their dreams go, but fate had different plans when producer Tyler Chester came across their demo during the pandemic and invited them to record at Sonic Ranch Studios. The result was their self-titled album released in 2023.

Instagram

13. “Outgrown” - Sunlust // Toronto, ON

Toronto’s Sunlust has a simple bio: “straight outta the stank shed.” Their punky sound reminds me a little of Sad Baxter , and I have a feeling they put on a fun live show.

Instagram

14. “Fatal Flaw” - Gatto Black // Buffalo, NY

Gatto Black have only been gaining traction since the release of 2025’s Sky Is Blue, an album that explores songwriter Sal Mastrocola’s childhood as a bisexual Catholic kid growing up in the Bronx and the “catharsis that comes with being brave enough to shed your shame.” However, this track is from an earlier release, 2024’s (Not) Ready to Die.

Instagram